Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake will be looking to return to winning ways after two consecutive defeats as they travel to take on Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Portland Timbers had to settle for a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes in a tense game in midweek that ended in a scrap. Diego Chara was sent off in stoppage time and the contest devolved into a scuffle crammed with shoves and shouts.

The draw means the Portland Timbers have been able to eke out just one point from their last three games. But they are still in with a chance to move into a playoff spot. The Timbers have been pretty good at Providence Park this season, having won five out of their seven home games.

Four of the Timbers' next five games are against teams that are above them in the table and it's time for them to get their act together. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake have stuttered after registering a convincing 3-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.

They settled for a goalless draw with Houston Dynamo subsequently and lost 1-0 to Los Angeles Galaxy in their latest outing.

They remain in the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have registered just two wins on the road so far this season.

They have been quite on-and-off in terms of their form and four of their next five opponents are teams that are below them in the Western Conference standings.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

There have been 30 matches played between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake till date. Portland Timbers have won nine matches while Real Salt Lake have won nine. Eight matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in October 2020 when Real Salt Lake won the game 2-1.

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Portland Timbers

Diego Chara is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in the game against San Jose Earthquakes. Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo and Dario Zuparic are all sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Dario Zuparic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Diego Chara

Real Salt Lake

David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Toni Datkovic and Andrew Brody are all injured and unavailable for this game. That's as far as the injury list goes for Real Salt Lake.

Injuries: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Toni Datkovic, Andrew Brody

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aljaz Ivacic; Pablo Bonilla, Bill Tuiloma, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Rankin; Renzo Zambrano, Eryk Williamson; Diego Valeri, Sebastian Blanco, Dairon Asprilla; Felipe Mora

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach; Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram, Anderson Julio; Bobby Wood

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Neither team has showcased great form in recent times. They are likely to play out a lowscoring draw.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Edited by Shambhu Ajith