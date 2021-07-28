Qatar vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final 2021

Qatar face off against hosts USA in their CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final fixture on Thursday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Both teams are unbeaten in the competition so far, with the hosts making it four wins in a row. Meanwhile, Qatar are on a three-game winning streak since their 3-3 draw with Panama in the opening fixture of the tournament.

The USA secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica in the quarter-finals while Qatar emerged victorious over El Salvador in a five-goal thriller. They scored twice in the opening 10 minutes and took a three-goal lead. El Salvador scored twice in three minutes but fell short of a comeback.

With the win tonight, we'll face 🇶🇦 in the #GoldCup21 Semifinals on Thursday, July 29 @Q2Stadium in Austin! pic.twitter.com/N86dDSnchI — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 26, 2021

Qatar vs USA Head-to-Head

The two sides have not faced each other in competitive fixtures so far.

Qatar form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

USA form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Qatar vs USA Team News

Qatar

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Maroons ahead of this semi-final fixture. Almoez Ali bagged a brace in the last game and is expected to be the dangerman in this clash as well. With four goals to his name, he is currently the top scorer in the competition.

📷 Our 🇶🇦 national team continues to prepare for the #GoldCup21 🏆 semifinal against the United States#QatarAtGoldCup pic.twitter.com/lNCxtNc7EZ — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) July 28, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA

The host nation are also free from any injury or suspension concerns for this semi-final clash. Gregg Berhalter has the entire squad at his disposal for this crucial game.

Our first-ever meeting with 🇶🇦 is on tap in Thursday's #GoldCup21 semifinal.



The reigning Asian Cup champs come into the match on an 11-game unbeaten streak and lead all @GoldCup squads in scoring with 12 goals through four matches. #5T2K about Qatar, pres. by @BioSteelSports — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 27, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qatar vs USA Predicted XI

Qatar Predicted XI (5-3-2): Meshaal Barsham; Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Tarek Salman, Homam Ahmed Ro-Ro; Hassan Al-Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Hatem; Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Shaquell Moore, Walker Zimmerman, James Sands, Sam Vines; Jackson Yueill, Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget; Gianluca Busio, Gyasi Zardes, Daryl Dike

Qatar vs USA Prediction

Qatar and the USA have both been in great form in the tournament. Qatar have the best-attacking stats in the tournament and have found the back of the net 12 times in four games.

The USA have also scored nine goals and have had the better defense, conceding just one goal in their four outings. They are unbeaten in their last seven outings across all competitions and have home advantage.

The USA were the finalists in the last edition but Qatar's incredible goalscoring form makes them the favorites here.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 USA

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P