Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed vacation on luxury jet ski with eye-catching price: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly spent a staggering amount while holidaying on a luxurious jet ski.

First Sportz have revealed the staggering finances involved in the long vacation the couple and their children have been enjoying. The jet ski they have been using in Alvor Beach in Portugal cost a whopping $17000.

The luxury jet ski is named Wake Pro 2023 and is manufactured by the US-based company Sea-Doo. A description of the vehicle on their website reads:

"The Wake Pro model delivers the industry's most stable ride for tow sports. With plenty of power and extra room to prep for your next run, this model delivers a watersports experience like no other."

The jet ski has a hidden Rotax 1630 ACE - 230 hp engine under its hood. This engine reportedly offers great fuel economy.

It also features an ST3 Hull which offers rough water handling, great stability, and offshore performance. It also has a cutting-edge braking system which assures a lot more safety. The Jet ski also comes with a 96L huge storage space up front.

The couple have shared many snaps of themselves on the Wake Pro while Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys the off-season.

It has been a gruelling past season for the legendary forward who made a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr in January.

Ronaldo, 38, started the season at Manchester United in England but was at loggerheads with manager Erik ten Hag. He departed the Red Devils in November by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The Portuguese icon then headed to Al Nassr in January, signing a two-year deal worth a reported €200 million ($219.98 million) per year. He was joined in Saudi by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their kids.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Diogo Dalot and Claudia Lopes' pregnancy news

Dalot (above) will become a father.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Diogo Dalot and his fiancee Claudia Lopes have announced that the latter is pregnant with their first child. The Manchester United defender posted a snap of himself kissing his Lopes' baby bump with the caption:

"The best gift we could ever wish for. We can’t wait to meet you (Claudia Lopes)."

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez, 29, responded in the comments section:

"So much love ❤️❤️❤️ "

The couple have been together since 2020 when their prior friendship turned into a romantic relationship. Dalot was recently spotted on vacation with Ronaldo and Rodriguez as both footballers relax ahead of next season.

