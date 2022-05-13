Los Angeles FC among MLS sides to have made an offer to sign Juventus superstar - Reports

Los Angeles FC are reportedly one of two MLS sides targeting Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini, who is set to leave the Serie A giants at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old has spent 17 years at Juventus, winning nine Serie A and five Coppa Italia titles. However, his time at the Allianz Stadium is coming to an end. Chiellini confirmed his departure following Juventus' defeat to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final (via BBC Sport):

"I've done all I can; I hope I've left something behind."

He continued:

"We had these 10 magnificent years - it is up to the others to continue now. On Monday, I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, then if I have still got something in the tank might have a run-out in Florence. It is 100% my decision."

The Italian's contract expires this summer, and Chiellini is set to leave Italian shores with a move to the MLS being touted. According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Angeles FC are interested in the veteran centre-back and have made the Italian a proposal.

Chiellini has received two proposals from MLS - including one from Los Angeles FC. No decision made yet. Official, confirmed. Giorgio Chiellini has announced that he will leave Juventus at the end of the current season, after 17 years.Chiellini has received two proposals from MLS - including one from Los Angeles FC. No decision made yet. Official, confirmed. Giorgio Chiellini has announced that he will leave Juventus at the end of the current season, after 17 years. ⚪️⚫️🇮🇹 #JuventusChiellini has received two proposals from MLS - including one from Los Angeles FC. No decision made yet. https://t.co/9ULBGh7vfR

One other MLS side have also offered the defender a deal, but they have not been named by Romano.

In Chiellini, Los Angeles would get a defender with an abundance of experience. The Italian has made 559 appearances for Juventus and earned 116 international caps with Italy.

He helped Gli Azzurri lift the European Championships last summer, but he will retire from international football in June.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini could be latest MLS attraction

The veteran defender could be the latest big MLS signing.

Giorgio Chiellini has a stellar resume, winning the UEFA European Championship, nine Serie A titles, five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups

The 37-year-old could join a host of star-studded names to join the MLS at the fag end of their career. The likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry have all featured in the American league.

Sami Khedira @SamiKhedira 🏼 You achieved so much during your career, you’ve always been a true leader for the team and a real friend. I wish you only the best for your next step. Hope to see you soon, The end of an era!🏼 You achieved so much during your career, you’ve always been a true leader for the team and a real friend. I wish you only the best for your next step. Hope to see you soon, @chiellini The end of an era! 🙌🏼 You achieved so much during your career, you’ve always been a true leader for the team and a real friend. I wish you only the best for your next step. Hope to see you soon, @chiellini. 💯🇮🇹 https://t.co/Mwx0lQcX3L

Chiellini's compatriot Lorenzo Insigne will be arriving in the MLS in June. The winger has signed a pre-contract with FC Toronto and will move this summer in a €50 million move from Napoli.

Chiellini could join a Los Angeles FC team currently leading the MLS Western Conference. Steve Cherundolo's side sit three points ahead of Austin and face Colorado Rapids on May 14.

