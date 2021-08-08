San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another important fixture this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Los Angeles FC on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this year and have a point to prove in this match.

Los Angeles FC are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat last week and cannot afford a similar debacle in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Earthquakes held Portland Timbers to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

NEWS: Earthquakes acquire forward Jeremy Ebobisse in a trade with Portland Timbers. #VamosSJ — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) August 5, 2021

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won six out of eight matches played between the two teams. The Earthquakes have managed only two victories against Los Angeles FC and have a point to prove this weekend.

The previous match between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-D-D

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-D-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Jackson Yueill is back from the Gold Cup and will be available for selection this weekend. Tommy Thompson is carrying an injury and has been sidelined against Los Angeles FC.

Injured: Tommy Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku when they face San Jose Earthquakes this week. Danny Musovski has recovered from his knock, however, and is available for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Florian Jungwirth, Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Raheem Edwards, Diego Rossi

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in their last six games. The Earthquakes have won only one of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC have justified their potential this year and will be intent on a top-seven finish. The away side is the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Los Angeles FC

