Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of intriguing soccer clashes this week as Seattle Sounders take on Houston Dynamo at Lumen Field on Wednesday. Both teams can pick a punch on their day and need a victory in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have been excellent this season and currently find themselves in second place in the league table. The Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 13 matches out of a total of 25 games played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed only five victories against Seattle Sounders and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in 2019 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Seattle Sounders. Houston Dynamo gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to step up in this game.

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-D-W-W-D

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: D-D-D-D-L

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and has been ruled out of this match. Alex Roldan and Cristian Roldan are representing their national teams and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem, Nouhou Tolo, Will Bruin

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan

Houston Dynamo

Matias Vera served his suspension last week and will be included in the squad for this game. Ariel Lassiter and Darwin Ceren are with their national teams at the moment and will be unavailable against Seattle Sounders.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ariel Lassiter, Darwin Ceren

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Joshua Atencio, Joao Paulo, Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

📐 Started by Sammy, put away by Pash 📐#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/AjfjjHC96t — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 5, 2021

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Seattle Sounders are the only unbeaten team in the MLS at the moment and have been in exceptional form this year. The likes of Fredy Monteiro and Raul Ruidiaz have shouldered the goalscoring burden for the Sounders this year and will need to step up in this match.

Despite their recent progress, Houston Dynamo are winless in their last five MLS games and will have to play out of their skins this week. Seattle Sounders are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-0 Houston Dynamo

