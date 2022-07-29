Sporting Kansas City vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

Sporting Kansas City will entertain Austin FC at the Children's Mercy Park in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City are the last-placed side in the Western Conference and have struggled to get their season back on track. They have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league games and also came up short in the US Open Cup semi-final on Thursday.

They were eliminated by the Sacramento Republic on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in regular time.

Austin have done well in their second season in the MLS and are currently placed second in the Western Conference standings behind leaders Los Angeles FC. They suffered their first loss in two months in the MLS last time around as the New York Red Bulls defeated them 4-3 in a highly entertaining non-conference fixture.

Austin are strong favorites ahead of the game in this clash between two teams from opposite ends of the table and will be looking to bounce back from their narrow loss in their previous outing.

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths just three times thus far and the head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with a win apiece for either side and one draw.

Sporting KC have suffered defeats in their last four home games while Sporting KC are undefeated in their last five away games.

Austin have picked up the most points in their travels this season, with their record of 23 points only matched by New York Red Bulls.

No team in the MLS have lost more games than the hosts (13) this season, while only LAFC (14) have recorded more wins this season than Austin (12).

There's a stark contrast in the form between the two sides in front of the goal as Austin boast the best-attacking record in the league this season with 45 goals thus far, while Sporting KC have only 19 goals to their name, the worst attacking record in the league.

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin Prediction

Two of the three meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals and we expect the same to be true in this fixture as well. Sporting KC have not been able to mend their struggles in the final third and that will continue to be a problem for them going forward.

Austin might've suffered a defeat in their last match but did manage to score three goals and are guaranteed to score at least a couple of goals here. Given the apparent chasm in form between the two sides, Austin should face no problem in picking up an easy win here.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 Austin

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Sebastian Druissi to score any time - Yes.

