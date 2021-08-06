Toronto FC vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York City FC are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Toronto FC on Saturday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the table at the moment and will want to win this game.

New York City FC are in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Chicago Fire and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are currently in 13th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The Canadian outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

"We need to get into the right mentality, the right energy to play and compete… Now what is important is we gather our forces for Saturday.”#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) August 5, 2021

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a good record against New York City FC and have won seven games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed five victories against Toronto FC and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous match between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will have to be more efficient in this fixture.

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-W-D-D

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-W-L

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Team News

Toronto FC need to win this game

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Auro and Dom Dwyer are also struggling with their fitness this month and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh

Doubtful: Auro, Dom Dwyer, Alejandro Pozuelo

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this weekend. Keaton Parks was sent off against Chicago Fire and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Keaton Parks

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Richie Laryea; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Patrick Mullins, Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio; Jozy Altidore

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Alfredo Morales; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City have been impressive this season but did face a few hurdles against Chicago Fire last week. Despite the goalless draw, the home side has managed to score nine goals in its last three games and can be lethal on its day.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, have struggled this season and will need the likes of Jozy Altidore to bring their skills to the fore. New York City FC are the better team at the moment, however, and are the favourites this weekend.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 New York City FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi