USA vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup features one of its biggest games so far as the USA take on Canada in a Group B encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday. Both teams have already made it to the knock-outs and will now battle it out for their group's top spot.

Canada have been impressive in the Gold Cup so far and have scored four goals in each of their games. The North American outfit is at the top of Group B at the moment and will be intent on upsetting the odds this weekend.

The USA have also been exceptional in the Gold Cup so far and will be intent on proving their mettle in the competition. The Stars and Stripes did struggle against Haiti last week but bounced back with an exceptional victory against Martinique to establish their title credentials.

Canada earns important 4:1 win over Haiti in Concacaf Gold Cup #CANMNT #GoldCup21 https://t.co/ZfRF4T1pgw — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 16, 2021

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head

The USA have an impressive record against Canada and have won 17 games out of a total of 37 matches played between the two teams. Canada have managed only 10 victories against the USA and will need to step up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two North American giants took place in the CONCACAF Nations League in 2019 and ended in a 4-1 victory for the USA. Canada were poor on the day and will look to avenge the result this weekend.

USA form guide in the Gold Cup: W-W

Canada form guide in the Gold Cup: W-W

USA vs Canada Team News

The USA need to win this game

USA

Reggie Cannon is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Paul Arriola is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Reggie Cannon

Doubtful: Paul Arriola

Suspended: None

Canada have a strong squad

Canada

Canada's star defender Alphonso Davies has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle problem. Scott Kennedy is also yet to recover from his injury and will be unable to play a part against the USA.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Scott Kennedy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA vs Canada Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Donovan Pines, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget; Gianluca Busio, Gyasi Zardes, Nicholas Gioacchini

.@gbusio13 2021 Gold Cup To-do List:



Make first senior start ✅

Get first assist ✅

Become second youngest US player to start in Gold Cup ✅ pic.twitter.com/eazyIznWxe — MLS NEXT (@MLSNEXT) July 16, 2021

Canada Predicted XI (3-5-2): Maxime Crepeau; Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Mark Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea; Cyle Larin, Junior Hoilett

USA vs Canada Prediction

The USA have named a young squad for the Gold Cup and their starlets have stepped up to the task admirably so far. The American heavyweights are in impressive form at the moment and are one of the favourites to win the competition.

Canada can also pack a punch on their day and have proved their mettle in their two Gold Cup games so far. The USA are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Canada

