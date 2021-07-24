USA vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is back with a set of important quarterfinal fixtures this weekend as the USA take on Jamaica at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in the tournament so far and have a point to prove in this match.

Jamaica managed convincing victories in their first two group games in the Gold Cup but slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Costa Rica last week. The Caribbean outfit has impressive players in its ranks and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

The USA, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup and are yet to lose a game in the competition. The Stars and Stripes have tapped into the MLS for young talent this year and have effectively reaped the results so far with some memorable performances.

USA vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

The USA have a predictably excellent record against Jamaica and have won 17 matches out of a total of 28 games played between the two teams. Jamaica have managed only three victories against the USA and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for the USA. Jamaica have improved in recent months and will want to put up more of a fight on Sunday.

USA form guide in the Gold Cup: W-W-W

Jamaica form guide in the Gold Cup: L-W-W

USA vs Jamaica Team News

The USA need to win this game

USA

Reggie Cannon has recovered from his hamstring injury and is now available for selection. Paul Arriola is still struggling with his fitness, however, and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Reggie Cannon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica need to win this game

Jamaica

Bobby Reid has recovered from the coronavirus and should now be available for the game against the USA this weekend. Jamaica made a few changes to their team against Costa Rica and will have to field their best players in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bobby Reid

Suspended: None

USA vs Jamaica Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Shaquell Moore, Walker Zimmerman, James Sands, Sam Vines; Jackson Yueill, Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget; Gianluca Busio, Gyasi Zardes, Daryl Dike

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, Oniel Fisher, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Shamar Nicholson; Andre Gray, Cory Burke

USA vs Jamaica Prediction

The USA have named a young squad for the Gold Cup and their starlets have stepped up to the task admirably so far. The American heavyweights are in impressive form at the moment and are one of the favourites to win the competition.

Jamaica can also be lethal on their day and have proved their mettle in two of their three Gold Cup games so far. The USA are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Jamaica

