USA vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup Final 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup features a potentially exhilarating final this weekend as Mexico take on the USA at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The two soccer heavyweights have been impressive this month and will be intent on lifting the trophy this weekend.

Mexico have been impressive in the Gold Cup and have a host of young talents in their ranks. El Tri needed a late stoppage-time winner to get the better of Canada in the semi-finals and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The USA also needed a late goal to reach the finals and did well to overcome a commendable challenge from Qatar earlier this week. The Stars and Stripes are one of the favourites to win the Gold Cup and have a point to prove in this game.

USA vs Mexico Head-to-Head

Mexico have a good record against the USA and have won 38 games out of a total of 73 matches played between the two teams. The USA have managed 21 victories against Mexico and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in an exceptional 3-2 victory for the USA. Both teams were impressive on the day and will need to take it up a notch in the final this weekend.

USA form guide in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021: W-W-W-W-W

Mexico form guide in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021: W-W-W-W-D

USA vs Mexico Team News

The USA need to win this game

USA

Reggie Cannon and Paul Arriola have recovered from their injuries and are now available for selection. The USA will have to make the most of the resources at their disposal against a strong Mexico outfit.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico have an impressive squad

Mexico

Mexico have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will be intent on proving a point this weekend. Gerardo Martino has done an excellent job with El Tri and will likely name an attacking team on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA vs Mexico Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Shaquell Moore, Miles Robinson, James Sands, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio, Sebastian Lletget; Paul Arriola, Gyasi Zardes, Daryl Dike

🇺🇸 @USMNT coach, #GreggBerhalter 🧢 is proud of his team and is excited for their chance to win the #GoldCup21 Final 🏆 #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/5t5t9OBgnu — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 30, 2021

Mexico Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alfredo Talavera; Nestor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Rodriguez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Héctor Herrera, Edson Alvarez; Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Orbelin Pineda

USA vs Mexico Prediction

The USA have named a young squad for the Gold Cup and their players have stepped up so far in the tournament. The hosts were given a run for their money by Qatar and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mexico are the reigning champions and will be intent on defending their Gold Cup crown on Sunday. El Tri are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: USA 1-2 Mexico

