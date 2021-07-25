USA Women vs Australia Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are back in action this week as USA Women take on Australia Women in an important soccer fixture on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this month and will need to win this game.

Australia made a positive start to their Olympics campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory against arch-rivals New Zealand. The Socceroos were easily defeated by Sweden Women, however, and have a point to prove in this fixture.

USA Women, on the other hand, were stunned by Sweden Women in their first game of the Olympics. The Stars and Stripes bounced back with a 6-1 thrashing of New Zealand, however, and will be confident ahead of this game.

USA Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

USA Women have an impressive record against Australia Women and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Australia Women have never defeated USA Women in an official fixture and will want to make history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 5-3 victory for USA Women. Australia Women enjoyed a few bright moments on the day but will need to be more robust in this match.

USA Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W-L

Australia Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L-W

USA Women vs Australia Women Team News

USA Women have a strong squad

USA Women

Julie Ertz has recovered from her knock and is available for selection this week. USA Women have a host of attacking options in the Olympics and will name their strongest team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia Women have a strong squad

Australia Women

Australia Women do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will need to name their best team this week. The Socceroos are unlikely to experiment with their lineup in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA Women vs Australia Women Predicted XI

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan

Australia Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lydia Williams; Stephanie Catley, Clare Polkinghorne, Ellie Carpenter; Tameka Yallop, Emily Van Egmond, Elise Kellond-Knight, Hayley Raso; Kyah Simon, Samantha Kerr, Caitlin Foord

USA Women vs Australia Women Prediction

USA Women have one of the most impressive squads in women's football at the moment and have brilliant players at their disposal. The likes of Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan can be lethal on their day and will want to find the back of the net this week.

Samantha Kerr is Australia Women's most dangerous player at the moment and will want to make an impact this week. USA Women are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 Australia Women

