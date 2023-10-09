Wales vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11, 2023 

Wales host Gibraltar at the Racecourse ground on Wednesday (October 11) in a friendly.

The hosts have had mixed results in their 2024 European Championship qualifiers. Walves beat Latvia 2-0 in their last game. Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring from the spot in the first half before David Brooks came off the bench to wrap up the win in stoppage time with his first international goal in nearly three years.

Wales return to competitive action against Croatia at the weekend after this friendly.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, have endured a near abysmal qualifying campaign and are all but out of reckoning for the finals. They lost 5-0 to Greece in their last game, failing to register a shot on target.

Following this friendly, Gibraltar face Ireland at the Estadio Algarve in the Euro 2026 qualifiers.

Wales vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Gibraltar have not scored in six games across competitions.

Wales have kept clean sheets in two games after managing one in 12.

Gibraltar are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The Dragons are 33rd in the FIFA rankings, 165 places above Gibraltar.

Wales vs Gibraltar Prediction

Wales' latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have won just one of their last six home games, though.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, are on a poor six-game losing streak and have won just two of their 31 games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see Wales prevail fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Wales 3-0 Gibraltar

Wales vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wales

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Gibraltar's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Wales' last five games.)