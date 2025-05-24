Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Ted struggle, Hayley shocks Dani, and Leslie circles her prey

Beyond the Gates is about to explode as Fairmont Crest prepares for the chaos of the week ahead. Memorial Day starts the week off with a rerun, then the drama picks up the pace as trust erodes, secrets slip, and loyalties are assessed.

Ted struggles to unravel his personal life while trying to salvage what he can. Hayley drops a bombshell and pushes Dani over the edge, and this time, Dani is not keeping her doubts to herself.

Finally, Leslie continues her manipulation plans while focused on reeling Ted back in, she has to manage the risk of Kat's investigation bearing fruit. Meanwhile, Martin's past continues its slow foray with Smitty still digging for dirt, Doug may bet too much, and life continues to be amusing.

This week has a lot of turns that can shift several relationships, especially with a two-step mystery and despair blurring the lines of what's right and wrong on Beyond the Gates.

Hayley's news inspires doubt and disruption on Beyond the Gates

Hayley will say something that will hit Chelsea and Dani especially hard, but Dani will demand answers. The news, which is most likely about a possible pregnancy, is guaranteed to cause strain between Hayley and Dani and the entire Dupree family.

Dani is not going to let Hayley's claim stand and is going to demand proof. The demand to prove will inevitably increase the already-heightened animosity between the two women and potentially risk Hayley's credibility.

As for Naomi, she will be expected to speak with her father about Hayley's news. Naomi won't hold back her contempt for her father and will express how she feels toward his new wife. Family dynamics are fraying, and Dani is going to make sure she protects them even if that means burning bridges.

Ted feels the consequences and looks for redemption on Beyond the Gates

Ted finds himself increasingly backed into a corner, not just from the repercussions of his decisions, but also from the emotional ties he has established. He is going to spend the week wrestling with the notion that he has irrevocably damaged his relationship with Nicole.

Nevertheless, he will try to find a way back, wondering how or if he can repair what is broken. He is a target in a way; his vulnerability makes him a target, and anyone from his past will do everything they can to take advantage of this.

Leslie, ever the gold digger, is going to waste no time. She is going to take a calculated stab at pulling Ted back into her orbit, pulling on emotional strings and perhaps some shared secrets.

As we have communicated earlier, Ted is wary, and he may have time to recognize her motives, or just long enough to defend against them on Beyond the Gates.

Leslie's web tightens, but so does the net around her on Beyond the Gates

Leslie will continue to work in the shadows, but she will increasingly face scrutiny, and her actions will come under the intense spotlight of examination. Kat and Detective Jacob will uncover more about the attack on Laura, revealing incriminating evidence that links them more closely to implicating Leslie or, at the very least, someone in her circle.

By the end of the week, there should be a piece of information or evidence that may shake the foundations of Leslie. Meanwhile, Leslie's daughter Eva will take matters into her own hands, breaking into her mother's apartment and desperately trying to erase their traces.

However, Eva's involvement may bring serious complications of her own. Leslie will confront Eva directly about what happened to some incriminating items: a helmet and gloves. It remains unclear whether Eva erased those items or disposed of them elsewhere.

Martin’s past explodes, and Doug escalates on Beyond the Gates

Smitty keeps asking Martin about Bill’s foreboding hints and their meaning, but Martin keeps dodging the questions, until some point he won’t. At a public event, Martin will finally reach a boiling point and cause a scene that signals some dark past that he will hint at in front of others.

Martin’s outburst will leave witnesses speechless and Bill scrambling to mitigate the fallout. Meanwhile, Doug will take a potentially dangerous action involving Joey, who has gotten Doug’s attention for all the wrong reasons. Doug’s advance could potentially ignite a new scandal or unravel a long-crafted lie, especially if Doug’s suspicions about Joey and his wife are true.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

