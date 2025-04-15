Beyond The Gates recap (April 15, 2025): Naomi admits her fear, Andre finds Dani drunk, and Doug tells Joey that he will quit gambling

In the April 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the drama intensified at Fairmont Crest. Bill and Naomi had a conversation about her stepping away from the lawsuit, Martin and Smitty tried to solve the issue of Tyrell's bullying at school, Andre found Dani drunk in her apartment, and Vanessa turned down Diego's offer at the Country Club.

Ad

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered in February 2025 and was created by veteran Michele Van Jean. The show is set inside the sprawling community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington, and revolves around themes of romance, family feuds, and business rivalries. Beyond The Gates focuses on the lives of the Dupree family.

Everything that happened on the April 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the episode opened with Bill and Naomi discussing his s*xual harassment lawsuit at his law firm. Recently, in the episode, Naomi announced that she was removing herself from the case. She stated that she would no longer represent the three women who had filed the case against Bill and Mike.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the April 15, 2025, episode, Bill repeatedly asked Naomi her reasons for letting go of the case. He pointed out that it would have been a great opportunity for her to expose how corrupt he was in front of everyone at court.

Naomi finally admitted that it was because she was scared and did not want to spend whatever time she had left with her father in such a setting. She said that she felt that life was too short and she loved Bill too much.

Ad

Bill admitted that a part of him had been relieved when she had taken up the case because it meant that she would spend time with him. He also confessed that Mike had been fired from his law firm.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Martin found out about how Tyrell had been bullied in school, and a picture of him in his underwear had gone viral on social media. Martin and Smitty have a small argument regarding how to deal with the situation.

Ad

However, Tyrell asked both his parents not to get too involved. One of the major reasons he was bullied was because his schoolmates considered him to be a charity case. He was an orphaned boy adopted by two fathers who were famous and rich.

Meanwhile, Dani Dupree was shown getting back to her apartment from Kat's birthday party. She got drunk on vodka and was practicing her runway walk.

Ad

Andre, who was at the hospital shooting his documentary film, got a call from Dani asking him to come over to her place. Andre turned down Jacob's offer of setting him up with someone else from the hospital. This made Jacob suspicious of who Andre had been spending time with intimately.

Once Andre reached Dani's place, he found her drunk and laughing uncontrollably on the floor.

Diego offered Vanessa an intimate and private training session, which she turned down. Doug admitted to Joey Armstrong that he was planning to quit gambling altogether.

Ad

Fans and viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More