The week of April 14–18 on Beyond the Gates will be intense emotion and close suspense as it works through Fairmont Crest. The weekly preview shows Katherine "Kat" Richardson's birthday celebration kicking off the week, but instead of plain cake and candles, the birthday blows out uncomfortable truths and tough questions.

Kat remains doubtful about Tomas "Tom" Navarro following recent moves by Kat's nemesis Eva Thomas. Her hesitation is discussed all week long as she talks with her cousin Chelsea regarding trust problems.

Meanwhile, a heated showdown will unfold between Bill Hamilton and his daughter Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne. Naomi’s ongoing lawsuit against Bill’s firm continues to strain their already fragile relationship, culminating in a fiery confrontation that threatens to do permanent damage.

Across town, Vanessa McBride will admit her complicated feelings for casino owner Joey Armstrong to her longtime friend Nicole Richardson, only to be met with skepticism and concern.

With recent setbacks, from her relationship breakdown with Bill to office setbacks, Dani Dupree will be welcomed by an untimely proposal from Pamela Curtis that would sow the seed for a bitter comeback.

It also features family strains as Martin and Smitty are finding it difficult to cope with Tyrell, while Samantha's quest for a modeling career is at the forefront despite opposition from their parents.

And as Nicole and Ted plan an anniversary celebration, long-standing problems seem to steal their thunder.

Kat hesitates as trust wavers on Beyond the Gates

Kat Richardson's birthday party at the mansion will bring together the Dupree family and a couple of surprise guests. Tom Navarro, one of them, has been brought by Kat's brother, Martin, to the party.

The atmosphere appears to be joyful, but Kat grapples secretly with self-doubts regarding her emerging romance. With Chelsea Hamilton, the subject of her "cake" acquires more than its mere dessert significance.

Kat taunts that she doesn't know if she is ready to proceed with Tom, especially after hearing gossip regarding his affairs with Eva.

Even though Kat is attracted to Tom, she isn't sure if she can overlook his behavior, and this internal conflict might affect how their relationship goes from here.

Whether they proceed, either forward or backward, could set the tone for how their dynamic goes in subsequent episodes.

Pamela has a life-changing proposal for Dani on Beyond the Gates

Dani Dupree has just taken some tough hits lately, losing her seat on the charity board, being turned down by Samantha Richardson for a modeling project, and dealing with Chelsea's cold feet about their shared business idea.

As she ponders these disappointments, she will blow off steam to her best friend Pamela Curtis. In an uplifting moment during a low point, Pamela will reveal a proposal that could reignite Dani’s career and purpose.

While details of the plan are still under wraps, the offer seems to give Dani a much-needed spark of hope.

Whether it’s a new business, a return to the spotlight, or something entirely unexpected, Pamela’s timing couldn’t be better.

Vanessa’s confession raises red flags on Beyond the Gates

Vanessa McBride will be opening up to Nicole Richardson about falling for Joey Armstrong. Despite Joey's questionable past as a casino owner, Vanessa will confess that she's been drawn to him more than she ever imagined.

Nicole, ever the protector, will be unable to keep quiet about her worry and will sit Vanessa down and ask her why she's ignoring the warning signs. With Vanessa still married to Doug, even if their relationship is not conventional, her emotional drift towards Joey could spark trouble on many fronts.

With her life getting more complicated day by day, Vanessa may have to choose between security and temptation on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

