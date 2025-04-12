Beyond the Gates recap (April 11, 2025): Dani faces off against Chelsea while Ted struggles with his past

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates aired on Friday, April 11, 2025. In this episode, Dani and Chelsea faced off against each other when Samantha desperately looked for a modeling manager. Meanwhile, Doug struggled to tackle his gambling habit. Later, Ted found himself in a difficult situation while dealing with his past affairs.

For those unfamiliar with the daytime drama, the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates premiered for the first time on February 24, 2025. Ideated by Michele Val Jean, the show is set in a suburb in Maryland, near Washington, D.C., and revolves around the Duprees, an African-American family living in a prestigious community.

Everything that happened on the April 11, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

Samantha's idea pits Dani and Chelsea against each other

In the episode of Beyond the Gates, released on April 11, 2025, Samantha vowed to become the next big model in the fashion world. After learning about Samantha's modeling aspirations, Dani advised her to get a modeling manager.

Samantha had already asked Chelsea to be her manager. Things took a shocking turn when Dani said she would be a better choice for Samantha to boost her modeling career. When Chelsea showed up, Dani realized that Samantha had already asked her for representation.

Chelsea opposed Dani's idea of managing Samantha and expressed her strong disapproval. As Dani and Chelsea found themselves in another disagreement, Samantha's plans pitted the mother-and-daughter duo against one another once again.

Dani and Chelsea's relationship became turbulent when Chelsea told her mother that she wanted to quit modeling to become a handbag designer. However, they worked on their differences and seemed to be headed in the right direction. The upcoming episodes will reveal whether their truce will crumble because of Samantha's dreams of becoming a model.

Doug struggles to deal with his gambling habit

Meanwhile, in Beyond the Gates, Doug grew addicted to gambling and found it difficult to tackle his habit. However, he claimed he had it under control and that it would not impact his work at the hospital.

In this episode, Doug quickly learned that his serious gambling addiction could jeopardize his surgical duties when he started experiencing the consequences of his addiction. Later, he realized it could turn into a life-or-death situation if he were not careful enough.

Ted struggles with his past

Later, in Beyond the Gates, Ted struggled to deal with his past affairs, including Leslie, whom he had thought to be Dana. Leslie claimed that Ted was the biological father of her daughter, Eva. She had previously told Eva that Ted had abandoned both of them. With access to just Leslie's side of the story, Eva was convinced that Ted was a bad father.

Since the secret about Eva being his daughter was already out, Ted needed to figure out a way to handle his past deeds coming to light. In this episode, Ted realized that his marriage and life were now on the line. Lastly, Ted tried to figure out ways to keep his past from biting him back.

With secrets piling up and dramatic incidents unfolding in Fairmont Crest, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

