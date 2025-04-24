Beyond The Gates recap (April 24, 2025): Hayley breaks the news that she is not pregnant, while Kat collaborated with Tomas to expose Eva

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, aired for the first time on February 24, 2025, and was created by the veteran producer Michele Van Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the affluent Dupree family and its members, considered to be Black royalty. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of drama, family feuds, scandals, and romantic relationships.

Ad

In the April 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Kat tried her best to make sure that she could collaborate with Tomas and try to expose Eva, while Nicole Richardson visited Laura at the Garland Memorial Hospital to make sure that her recovery was right on track. In addition to these developments, Vanessa and Doug spent time with each other intimately and then went their separate ways for work.

Everything that happened on the April 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Kat tried to get Tomas on her team to try to begin her mission of exposing Eva. Initially, Tomas seemed convinced that Kat was overreacting and that her suspicions were misplaced, but when Kat told him that Eva's surrogate mother's name was Anna, he seemed confused. He shared with Kat that he knew the entire backstory of Eva and that her surrogate mother's real name was not Anna, but Leslie instead.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tomas felt as though he had made the feud between Kat and Eva, but Kat seemed to be even more determined to uncover the truth. Nicole Richardson visited Laura, her assistant, at the Garland Memorial Hospital and checked in on her. She was surprised when she found out that her current temporary assistant, Eva, had already sent flowers from Nicole to Laura.

Nicole assured Laura that Eva was just filling in for her temporarily and that nobody could compare to her and her work. She made sure to let her know that she was welcome back at her job as soon as she recovered. In addition to that, she seemed to be concerned about Laura's heightened potassium levels, which had caused her heart attack but remained unexplained.

Ad

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Eva and Leslie spent time arguing with each other regarding how different their approaches were to trying to con Ted and Nicole Richardson. Eva accused her mother, Leslie, of being dishonest by using wigs, while Leslie told her daughter that she was no better off since she used text messages to create a web of lies.

Ad

Kat ended up surprising Eva at her house and apologized to her. She admitted that she had initially felt threatened by how close Eva had gotten with her parents, which caused both of them to be introduced on the wrong foot. However, this was just a way of Kat trying to snoop and spy on Eva, and she also tried to snap an incriminating photograph. As she was about to leave, she caught a glimpse of Leslie, whom she knew as Anna.

Ad

Hayley Lawson Hamilton broke the news of her not being pregnant to Bill Hamilton. She also assured him it was alright if he felt relieved, but he reassured her that he looked forward to spending his entire life with her.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More