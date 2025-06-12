Beyond The Gates recap (June 12, 2025): Mona gets Leslie's DNA, Martin seeks help from Nicole, and Ted offers Eva a job

In the June 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Katherine Kat Richardson focused on her plans to try to incriminate Leslie Thomas and tried her level best to try to extract Leslie's DNA to try to use it as evidence against her.

Ted Richardson met with Eva Thomas in her hotel room and ended up giving her an offer that she could not possibly resist. In addition to these developments, Martin Richardson went to meet his mother, Nicole Richardson, to seek her help about his recurring nightmares.

Everything that happened on the June 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Eva Thomas met Katherine Kat Richardson at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, and the two of them ended up fighting. Eva accused Kat of being the person who had planted the helmet and gloves evidence in Leslie Thomas's apartment to try to incriminate her.

Kat denied all Eva's claims and said that she had no reason to try to do anything of that sort, but Eva continued to blame her. Their fight ended with Eva telling her to accept that Eva is now a part of their family.

Bradley Smitty Smith received his new assignment, which was an investigative journalistic piece on Jacob Hawthorne's shady partner at the police department, Marcel Malone. He shared the details of his assignment with Martin Richardson, but he did not seem to be of the idea that it suited Smitty's work profile.

Mona and Leslie met each other at Orphey Gene's on Beyond The Gates, and Mona apologized to her for lashing out at her the last time they met, and Leslie accepted her apology. Mona said that the church promoted forgiveness and added that while she was not yet ready to forgive Leslie, she wanted to hear her side of the story.

Mona and Leslie continued their conversation, but Mona ended up telling her that she did not want to forgive her, and Leslie stormed out. However, Mona's agenda was satisfied because she had been partnering with Kat behind Leslie's back, and all she wanted was to get Leslie's DNA from the napkin, and she had acquired it.

At the Garland Memorial Hospital, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin argued with each other when Derek turned down an opportunity to go on a date night with Ashley and said he wanted to hang out with his friends. Ashley seemed to be extremely upset, but played it cool and said it was nothing.

Ashley and Andre Richardson met with each other on Beyond The Gates, and she shared with him how she felt that she and Derek had fallen out of sync with each other ever since they had started living together. Meanwhile, Ted and Eva spent time having lunch with each other, and Ted offered her a job as his office manager, since Kat was temporarily occupied.

Meanwhile, Martin went over to talk to Nicole about his mental health issues and nightmares, and Nicole suggested that should go to a therapist, someone whom he was not related to.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

