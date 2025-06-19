Beyond The Gates recap (June 19, 2025): Hayley worries about Bill's insurance while Smitty digs deeper

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on June 12, 2025, things got extremely dramatic between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Chelsea Dupree Hamilton turned to her father, Bill Hamilton, to seek help and advice while Katherine Kat Richardson kept Tomas Navarro, her romantic interest, waiting.

Meanwhile, Bradley Smitty Smith worked further on his investigative journalism news piece. He ended up getting closer to unearthing Martin Richardson's darkest secrets from his past that Martin had kept from him and his other family members.

Everything that happened on the June 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

Trending

In the June 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Kenneth, the waiter at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, became the topic of conversation between Martin Richardson and Vernon Dupree. After getting exhausted with Martin's repeated insinuations that Kenneth had somehow been involved in his past, Vernon summoned the waiter to their table.

However, even after trying to question him, Vernon had no luck. However, hearing Kenneth's voice triggered some flashbacks for Martin, and he realized that it was the same voice he had been hearing in his nightmares.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Hayley Lawson Hamilton, Bill Hamilton's wife, received a phone call from Bill's insurance agents. She found out that he had taken out a ten-million-dollar policy.

Hayley seemed extremely worried and asked Bill whether there was more to his health crisis than he was letting on. He tried to assure her that he had done it only as a precautionary measure, and he was recovering alright.

Katherine Kat Richardson and her cousin, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, met at Orphey Gene's for lunch. Kat told her how their purse business was being sued for copyright infringement.

However, Chelsea was only interested in discussing the recent happenings in her love life with Dr. Madison Montgomery. However, after having a look at the legal documents, she realized that she needed Bill's help.

Chelsea went over to meet her father to discuss details about the upcoming lawsuit. Meanwhile, Kat met Jacob Hawthorne, from the police department, and asked him to push Leslie Thomas's investigation forward.

On Beyond The Gates, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne met her husband, Jacob. She shared with him how her friend June's homeless encampment had been cleaned and the crew had retrieved a box with photographs, which was June's most prized possession.

Jacob retrieved the box as well as the photographs, and Naomi seemed to be very pleased with how he had decided to help out her June, who had been distraught. Meanwhile, Smitty shared with Tyrell how the new investigative journalism piece he had been assigned had many layers to it.

Smitty realized that the more he dug deeper, the more he would end up finding out details about illegal payoffs. The plot made it apparent that the money Monroe had received two years ago was somehow linked to the secret Martin had been keeping from his friends and family. Monroe and the chief discussed how Smitty had no idea that his research would lead him to his own home.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More