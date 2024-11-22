“Chance is a terrible cop”- The Young and the Restless share mixed reactions to Summer and Chance's situation on the show

The Young and the Restless seems to be heading into imminent heartbreak after the episode on November 21, 2024. Chance Chancellor and Summer Newman placed a wedge in their romance during the episode after the events of Heather's murder case.

Chance and Summer have had a strained relationship for the past few weeks, ever since the former arrested the latter's brother, Daniel, on suspicion of murdering Heather. Now that Sharon Newman has confessed to the murder, Summer has rounded on Chance for unfairly putting her family in jeopardy, considering Phyllis' accident.

Viewers of the soap have taken to social media to share their opinions on the storyline and Chance's equation with Summer on a Facebook post from The Young and the Restless Day Ahead Recaps. A user (Debbie Brotzman) said:

"Chance is a terrible cop. So many clues he missed."

A fan opines on Chance as a cop (Image via Facebook/@The Young and the Restless Day Ahead Recaps)

Some viewers considered that Chance could have avoided upsetting anyone if he had left another detective to handle the case instead of taking it upon himself:

Fans opine on the situation (Image via Facebook/@The Young and the Restless Day Ahead Recaps)

However, the soap's audiences are conflicted about Chance's and Summer's points of view. Many also argued that Chance was simply doing his job and arresting Sharon without concrete proof would have been unethical, even in the face of Summer and Phyllis' resolve:

Fans opine on the situation (Image via Facebook/@The Young and the Restless Day Ahead Recaps)

What happened between Chance and Summer on The Young and the Restless?

Summer Newman in a still from the soap (Image via CBS)

During the episode on November 21, 2024, Summer found out that Sharon had admitted to murdering Heather and was in custody. Daniel and Summer also considered the possibility that it was Sharon who crashed her car into Phyllis, leaving her in a fatal condition.

Summer then met Chance, and the two fought about the circumstances of the case. The former blamed him for arresting Daniel, even though she had insisted that her brother could not be the murderer. She even asked Chance why he hadn't listened to Phyllis and arrested Sharon instead.

Chance tried to present his case by saying that none of the evidence he uncovered pointed to Sharon. He had to consider his job as a detective before randomly arresting someone he didn't think was guilty. He even said that he would take the same course of action if he had to go back and do the whole investigation all over again.

Chance Chancellor in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

This made Summer furious, and she blamed him and his delayed arrest as the reason that her mother, Phyllis, had to go through a near-fatal accident. She stormed away from him, saying that the two shouldn't see each other for a while.

Likely, Summer might now consider rekindling her relationship with her ex Kyle. She met Kyle at Crimson Lights after Phyllis' accident, and he had provided her a shoulder of support. She even shared a sweet moment with him and her son Harrison over Halloween. Summer might use their history to fuel her romantic feelings and hope to return to him. However, the only barrier in this situation is that Kyle is currently dating Claire and is very close to her.

Audiences can watch The Young and the Restless streaming online via Paramount+ and CBS. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

