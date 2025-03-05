Clyde Kusatsu, who took on the role of Wei Shin in August 2022 and played the role into 2023, is now set to make a new appearance in Days of Our Lives. His presence always creates a buzz as he has a firm grasp on the DiMera boardroom. Fans recall his tense conversations with figures like EJ DiMera, Gabi Hernandez, and many others who hope to use his influence for their plans.

The character left in 2023, and by all accounts, this return signals fresh business and family drama. Kusatsu’s involvement as Dr. Wei Shin marks another shift for DiMera Enterprises. In the past, Shin stepped in during leadership crises involving Stefan, Tony, Kate, and Gabi. He was never shy about ousting CEOs who didn’t meet his standards.

Clyde Kusatsu plays Wei Shin on Days of Our Lives (Image via Getty)

Many fans remember how eager he was to keep the company steady, with constant phone calls to check up on daily happenings. Salem has never been a quiet spot, but Mr. Shin's return means the DiMeras and the Kiriakis clan will have to fight harder for the upper hand in the corporate world.

Things have changed since Shin’s previous time on screen. He once worried about his son Li’s romance with Gabi, and now, that concern may still linger. Li made some questionable moves, like brainwashing Stefan, which majorly upset Shin.

Shin’s daughter, Wendy, stepped in after Li died in 2023. She’s known for being computer savvy, which often came in handy when hacking or dealing with big secrets in Salem. Whether she will follow her father back to town is something fans are bound to wonder about.

Days of Our Lives path for Dr. Wei Shin

Mr. Wei Shin has been an anchor for DiMera Enterprises, though he doesn't live in Salem full-time on Days of Our Lives. He visited briefly to set new rules, fire leaders who messed up, and name fresh CEOs when scandals broke out.

Early appearances on Days of Our Lives saw him welcoming Sami Brady and Kate Roberts as co-CEOs while EJ and Stefano stepped aside. Later, Gabi fought her way to the top, only to be fired when new troubles surfaced. Shin kept returning whenever the board grew uneasy, especially if profits sank or the wrong people held power. He has always been strict about who steers the ship.

This attitude led Shin to clash with everyone, from Stefan to Victor Kiriakis. He also kept a close eye on Li Shin, who had a habit of taking big risks that could hurt the DiMera name. In addition, Wendy Shin surprised many when she showed up to track Li’s moves and protect the family’s position.

She traveled the globe, learned to outsmart Dr. Rolf, and helped shut down big threats. After Li's death on Days of Our Lives, Shin struggled with grief, yet rumors say he’s again ready to put business first. Every time he appears on screen, fans brace for a board meeting that could turn Salem upside down.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

