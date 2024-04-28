Coronation Street spoilers for the next week from April 29 to May 3

The coming week and cast of Coronation Street promises a mix of drama and emotion, as Steve will find himself experiencing a stroke of luck in the romance department, while Roy will face a harrowing ordeal. Meanwhile, Paul will grapple with the challenges of his terminal illness, feeling the weight of his condition as life becomes increasingly difficult.

Leanne intends to expand the Bistro, however, tensions will rise when Bernie resorts to telling a significant lie to ward off someone from her past, leading to unforeseen consequences.

And amidst it all, Adam and Alya will delve into their professional partnership, tackling a joint case that could have significant implications for their personal lives.

Coronation Street spoilers for the week of April 29 to May 3, 2024

Monday, April 29

Next on Coronation Street, Roy will push himself to his limit when he calls the cafe hoping to speak to Nina but is hung up on by Carla. Meanwhile, in the prison visiting room, Nina will explain that she’s waiting for Roy Cropper, but when the officer checks on Roy in his cell, he'll find him collapsed on the floor.

During Amy's radio interview with Paul, he'll talk passionately about his Motor neurone disease (MND) and society’s disregard for disability, but he'll get carried away and swear live on air, potentially endangering Amy’s radio career.

Steve will finally have some luck in love when he tells Tim about his success with the new dating site recommended by Abi. Maggie will agree to meet him for lunch at the Bistro, indicating a positive turn in Steve’s romantic fortunes.

Leanne will plan to expand the Bistro by proposing pop-up stalls to broaden their market. Nick will bristle at the mention of Rowan and reveal Leanne’s plans to Toyah, hoping she'd manage the Bistro in the meantime. However, Nick will be disappointed when Toyah turns him down.

Elsewhere, Alya will call the solicitors for a client file to find Adam struggling with admin tasks. Adam will suggest pulling out of joint work with Fabian, prompting Dee-Dee to accuse him of being petty.

Wednesday, May 1

Bernie will be approached by a man outside the cafe, leading her to lie that Paul is already dead and the interview was pre-recorded. Bernie will freeze in horror when Denny remarks about Paul looking great for someone who's supposedly dead.

Steve will lead Tim into an adulterous trap when he meets his internet date Carole at the Rovers, only to discover she's brought three friends with her. Meanwhile, Sally's arrival at the pub will lead to suspicions about Tim's behavior with Aurora.

Encouraged by Mary, Roy will keep trying to remember the details of a conversation he overheard between Max and Lauren. Nina will reveal that the police plan to film a reconstruction in the cafe of Lauren’s last known movements, prompting Amy to offer to mention it on her radio show.

Elsewhere, Rich and Alya will arrive for their meeting with Adam, who will be taken aback to learn that Alya’s going to work in Dublin. Gary and Maria will discuss selling the factory to fund private therapy for Liam.

Friday, May 3

Billy will remind Paul about Denny's violent behavior in the past, but Paul will invite Denny to watch a film. When Denny leaves for ice cream, Paul will have a coughing fit and struggle to breathe. Denny will return and find Paul barely conscious.

Dev will find Bernie rifling through old letters and photos, while Adam and Alya will admit their feelings just as Rich arrives to find them kissing. Steve will discover that Demi didn't ghost him after all when he receives a message from her. Liam will search for ways to deal with anxiety, while Roy will call Dee-Dee from prison to discuss Lauren’s necklace.

