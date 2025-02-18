Days Of Our Lives recap (February 18, 2025): Belle's suspicion grows while Holly has a hard time dealing with Doug's recent confession

NBC's Days Of Our Lives aired on American television on November 8, 1965, and has kept fans entertained with their storylines and characters. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional town of Salem. Days Of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and currently airs and streams its episodes on Peacock.

In the February 18, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, the storyline had a lot of drama in store for its viewers. In the episode, Jada and Belle both felt suspicious of how faux Rafe had been acting and Holly had some doubts after having been intimate with Tate for the first time.

Everything that happened on the February 18, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 18, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Belle and Brady had an honest conversation where she opened up about how she felt attracted to EJ DiMera despite knowing that the two of them were not good for each other. At the DiMera mansion, Belle encountered faux Rafe, who in reality was Arnold Feniger, at Small Bar where she was drinking alone.

Arnold acted differently with Belle which made her wonder why Rafe was acting so out of place. He had always treated everyone with respect and kindness, but Arnold was rude to Belle. Meanwhile, Jada Hunter made a bold move and decided to move out of Rafe's house without knowing that Rafe was actually Arnold.

Jada and Gabi spent some quality time together and Gabi admitted that she too felt that something was off with Rafe Hernandez recently after she ran into him suddenly. She knew her brother extremely well and knew that things were different. She reassured Jada that she wanted to support her no matter what.

EJ DiMera tried to speak with Paulina Price regarding a prospective position of power for him at Salem. He tried to also make sure that Jada Hunter's career as police commissioner was over.

Meanwhile, at the Horton cabin on Days Of Our Lives, Holly and Tate finally decide to spend some alone time together. The two expressed how they enjoyed each other's company and wanted to move this relationship forward. However, Holly also seemed to be plagued with the recent confession that Doug Williams III had made to her regarding being in love with her.

Earlier on the show, Tate entered the cabin and saw that Doug and Holly were having a conversation which made him feel jealous. Viewers are yet to find out how Tate balances his relationships with Holly and Sophia Choi, who is pregnant with his unborn child.

In the episode, Doug has an open and emotional conversation with JJ. He confessed to him that he was in love with a girl who was in love with someone else and was having difficulty dealing with his feelings. He chose not to mention to JJ that the girl he was talking about was Holly and she was still a minor in high school.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

