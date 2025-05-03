Days of Our Lives alum Ruth Buzzi passes away at 88

Famous American actress Ruth Buzzi, who starred in Days of Our Lives as Letitia Bradford, passed away at 88 on May 1, 2025, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Her agent of 30 years confirmed the news to USA Today on May 2. Ruth Buzzi is one of the most iconic actors in the industry, known for her great comic timing.

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. The show, first aired on November 8, 1965, is all set to celebrate its 60th year on air this year. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the soap opera delves into the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families in town.

Here's what we know about the death of Ruth Buzzi, who portrayed Letitia Bradford on Days of Our Lives

American actress Ruth Buzzi was born on July 24, 1936, in Westerly, Rhode Island, and was brought up in Wequetequock, Connecticut. The actress was also a famous comedienne (a female comedian).

Buzzi suffered from Alzheimer's for 10 years and "passed away peacefully" in her Texas home on May 1, 2025. The news was confirmed by her agent, Michael Eisenstadt, who spoke with USA Today the following day. Michael received the news of the death from Ruth's husband, and he shared,

"Her husband of almost 48 years, Kent Perkins expressed to me that she was making people laugh just a few days ago."

Michael Eisenstadt, who had been her agent for more than 30 years, continued:

"I was Ruth's agent for over 30 years. She was warm, loving and funny. A great person who was considered a family member."

About Ruth's character on the soap opera Days of Our Lives

Ruth Buzzi portrayed the character of Letitia, who was the eccentric second cousin of Eugene Bradford. When Eugene faced accusations of being the Salem Slasher, Letitia sheltered him in her home.

Subsequently, she was discovered deceased with a knife lodged in her back and a black raven feather beside her, a signature of the Slasher. Buzzi's character, who was also reported to have numerous pets, was on the daytime soap opera in 1983 for only six episodes.

Other notable works of Ruth Buzzi

Ruth Buzzi was a famous American actress known for her comic timing. She was the daughter of Rena and Angelo Buzzi; her father was a famous sculptor. She attended and graduated from the Pasadena Playhouse College of Performing Arts. Ruth then started her career on Broadway, and from 1966-67, she starred in the famous musical Sweet Charity.

The actress gained fame from her character in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In (1967 - 1973). She was a regular on the show and was seen on every episode. The actress then gained national recognition when she partnered with Dom DeLuise for Dominic the Great and Shakuntala, Magician's Assistant as Shakuntala.

Ruth Buzzi has been a part of several other entertainment projects, like Legends of the Superheroes, Saved by the Bell, Alice, CHIPS, You Can't Do That on Television, Once Upon a Brothers Grimm, and many more.

Buzzi has also given voice to several cartoon characters, and she has received several nominations and awards for her work. Most notably, she won the Golden Globe in 1973 for Best Supporting Actress in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In

Meanwhile, fans of Days of Our Lives can catch its latest episodes on the Peacock Network.

