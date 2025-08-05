Days of Our Lives recap (August 4, 2025): Chad and Cat are rescued while Sami breaks down over John

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 4, 2025, Sami came back to town and had an emotional reunion with Marlena, feeling guilty for not saying goodbye to John in time. Johnny comforted his mom while getting ready for his court case.Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny’s walk was interrupted when Felicity said her sister Cat was missing. At the same time, Chad had disappeared. JJ, Chanel, and Felicity figured they might be together, and Julie helped with the search.Marlena and Julie soon discovered Chad and Cat were stuck in a hospital elevator all night. After they were found, Julie grew suspicious of Cat, Marlena tried to calm things down, and Chad and Cat’s bond raised even more tension. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 4, 2025Sami returns and breaks down over JohnThe Days of Our Lives episode began with an emotional moment as Sami quietly entered Marlena’s living room. They hugged tearfully, with Sami feeling heartbroken for missing the chance to say goodbye to John. She apologized for not visiting or thanking him enough for treating her like his own daughter.Marlena, also grieving, comforted Sami and assured her that John knew she loved him. Johnny soon arrived and joined the emotional reunion, adding support. Later, Sami spoke to John’s photo, thanking him for always being there. A flashback showed him supporting her marriage to Lucas. She promised to be there for Marlena moving forward.Chanel and Johnny’s peaceful morning turns chaoticJohnny and Chanel on Days of Our Lives were enjoying a quiet walk when Felicity rushed over, upset that her sister Cat was missing. Chanel stayed calm and sent Johnny to see Sami while she took Felicity to the police station. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the station, they met JJ, who was also confused about Chad’s disappearance. JJ guessed that Cat and Chad might be together and in trouble. Before the search began, Julie found a clue at the hospital that changed everything.Chad and Cat trapped overnight in the elevatorAt the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Marlena and Julie talked about Chad’s disappearance. Julie saw an “Out of Order” sign on the elevator and guessed that Chad and Cat might be trapped inside.Inside the elevator, Cat woke from a nightmare and told Chad she often had the same dream since her accident. Realizing they were stuck overnight, she tried to climb out but failed. The attempt brought her and Chad closer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJulie heard them and knocked. Chad called back, confirming they were inside. Julie called JJ, who canceled the search. Chanel and Felicity hurried to the hospital as the rescue began.Julie’s suspicion of Cat boils overAfter Chad and Cat were found, tensions rose again. Julie made it clear she didn’t trust Cat and even suggested that Cat might have caused the elevator to break on purpose. Marlena stepped in, trying to calm things down. She gently reminded Julie that her grief and worry could be making her think the worst without proof.But Julie stood firm. She believed Chad still loved Abigail and didn’t think Cat should be anywhere near him. Marlena tried to help Julie see that Chad had the right to find happiness again, even if it wasn’t the path they expected. Julie agreed but only if that happiness didn’t include Cat.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock