Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:50 GMT
A still from Days Of Our Lives (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
Stills from Days of Our Lives (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, original images via Peacock)

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, airing from August 4 to August 8, 2025, suggest that things will get dramatic in Salem. Marlena Evans will end up grilling and questioning Rachel, and Belle Black will be suspicious of the fact that Marlena has knowledge of who shot EJ DiMera.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton Kiriakis will end up growing closer to Brady Black and feels guilty about knowing the truth about Sophia Choi's baby, but chooses to remain quiet. In addition to these developments, EJ DiMera will create a big deal about Belle Black's conflict of interest and ask for another trial.

3 major developments to expect on Days of Our Lives from August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025

1) Marlena Evans will grill Rachel, and Belle Black will be suspicious of Marlena and feel that she knows who ended up shooting EJ DiMera

As per spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from August 4 to August 8, 2025, Marlena Evans will end up in some trouble after grilling Rachel. Rachel will probably repress her memories of having shot EJ DiMera that night.

EJ DiMera will try his best to raise a lot of doubt in the courtroom to ensure that Johnny DiMera walks free. Marlena will not willingly want to see Johnny get convicted of something he has not done, but she will not want to get Rachel in trouble.

Belle Black will feel suspicious of the fact that Marlena has been hiding who shot EJ DiMera and has been keeping quiet. Marlena Evans will be reeling from the grief of losing John Black and not confessing to anything to Belle.

2) Sarah Horton Kiriakis will grow close to Brady Black and feel guilty that she knows the truth about Sophia Choi's baby chaos and has chosen to remain quiet

Days of Our Lives' spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes reveal that Sarah Horton Kiriakis will go through a moral dilemma. Sarah recently threatened to report Sophia Choi if her newborn was not safe, and Sophia bargained with her and ended up telling her everything that she had done, from giving birth alone to surrendering the baby at the fire station.

Sophia has come clean to Sarah about Tesoro being her son. According to spoilers, in the coming episodes, Sarah will get closer to Brady Black and feel guilty that he and Tate Black do not know the truth about the baby.

3) EJ DiMera will create a huge deal about Belle Black's conflict of interest and ask for another trial for him

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera will rant about the fact that Belle Black has a huge conflict of interest in the case and will ask for a new trial. Spoilers reveal that Belle will find EJ's take absurd since he has asked her to serve as the prosecutor on the case earlier.

EJ will try to point fingers at other potential suspects and create chaos.

Fans can watch episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Edited by Riya Peter
