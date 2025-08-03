Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Sami’s surprise return, courtroom chaos, and whispers of Stefano’s shocking survival

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, tensions are set to take place, EJ asks for a mistrial, and Susan senses supernatural energies around her. On the other hand, Sami's return to Salem might set the stage for upcoming drama, while Paulina's statement may put Johnny's case under pressure. The feud between Xander and Sarah may rise, as they find comfort with someone else. The upcoming episodes of the soap opera are set to leave fans on the edge, as surprises return, and conflicting relationships come forward.Set in Salem, the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives has been captivating the hearts of fans for years. The daily soap is set to celebrate its 60th year on broadcast this year in November.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 4 to 8, 2025Setting the stage for a mistrialAs seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Johnny's Trial started with a wave of complexities. As EJ, one of the central figures of the case, stands to defend his son Johnny. However, as seen in the preview, EJ and Belle, who recently rekindled their relationship, are seen kissing, and in the following scene, EJ demands a mistrial, with the reasoning:&quot;Your honor, Ms. Black has a major conflict of interest.&quot;Speculations suggest that EJ must have staged the conflict of interest situation to get a mistrial, resulting in Johnny getting some time off in the case. However, will his plans to get a mistrial work, or will shocking news derail his plans and thus lead to more drama?Further on the daytime soap opera, as Paulina comes to the stand, and is asked about Johnny's reaction to EJ getting shot. She reveals that:&quot;Johnny said, his father got what he deserved.&quot;Johnny looks visibly disturbed by the situation. Will this new news bring more tension to the existing case, or will EJ's mistrial strategy work?Susan's supernatural powers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on the Days of Our Lives, Anna are seen discussing Susan's prediction with Tony. Anna tells Tony that:&quot;She claims your father is alive.&quot;Implying that Susan believes that Tony's father, Stephano DiMera, is still alive. As seen in the previous episodes, Susan is a mysterious character who can talk to the dead. Speculations for the upcoming episode suggest that, previously, she felt Stephano's presence around the DiMera household, but now she believes that he is alive. The plot may bring back old secrets and shocking revelations that will shake Salem.New-found relationships View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther on Days of Our Lives, the preview suggests that the ongoing feud between Sarah and Xander may rise as the two of them find a new company. As Sarah and Brady walk into the pub, where Gabi and Xander are seen sitting, Gabi kisses Xander, which infuriates Sarah. Anyhow, when the two confront each other, Sarah says:&quot;You can spend time doing whatever you want, so can I.&quot;Furthermore, she kisses Brady in front of Xander, thus adding fuel to the fire. This new story adds layers to the existing problems between them.Apart from that, an unexpected arrival is set to take place. Sami is seen at Marlena's place. She looks visibly happy, and the two of them express how much they missed each other.Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.