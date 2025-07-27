Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Brady comfort Sarah, Susan sense Stefano’s presence, and Xander’s jealousy ignites trouble

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, things are set to take a mysterious turn, with the people of Salem. The latest preview of the soap opera teases a mixture of supernatural, intense relationship drama, cumbersome conflict, and a shadow of a former character. The preview suggests, Susan is being summoned and questioned if she can talk to the dead.On the other hand, Sarah, who has made decisions about her relationship with Xander, seeks comfort from Brady. Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena has a strange dream that leads to tension for her close ones. The upcoming week on Days of Our Lives is set to deliver a series of events that will leave its viewers on the edge, waiting for what's coming up next.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 28 to August 1, 2025Xander and Sarah's marital issuesAs fans witnessed in the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, tensions have been growing in the lives of Xander and Sarah. The two have been butting heads. However, the preview suggested Sarah was talking about a decision that she had made in her life with Xander. This decision may change the current relationship dynamics in Salem and stir some tension.Tensions will rise in Salem when Xander sees Brady comforting Sarah. This might ignite jealousy in him, which may escalate tensions between them. The upcoming week is set to deliver episodes that will leave the fans wondering what's next in their relationship.Susan senses Stephano's presenceFurther on Days of Our Lives, things will take a supernatural turn when Susan expresses that she feels Stephano's presence in the DiMera Mansion. Susan is a complex character who has been at the centre of quite a few mysterious storylines.She returned to Salem after knowing that her son, EJ DiMera, had been shot. In the recent preview of the soap opera, when Chad asks if she talks to the dead, she answers with,&quot;I sure do&quot;Later, she is seen looking at Stephano's photo and expressing that something &quot;very, very bad&quot; is happening, hinting that she might feel Stephano's presence around her.Elsewhere, Rafe is also seen sharing his thoughts about Stephano and why he was known as &quot;The Phoenix.&quot; This major plot twist on the soap opera will lead to a supernatural dynamic on the show, which may affect the ongoing storylines of the characters who were close to Stephano.Marlena's health concern View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, tensions grow as Marlena's health deteriorates. As seen in the previous episodes, Marlena is not doing well after the tragic death of her husband, John. This has raised serious concerns in her family.In the preview of the upcoming week of Days of Our Lives, Marlena has a weird dream. She shares her dream with someone, explaining that in her dream she saw someone telling her that she is ill, not only bodily, but it has also affected her mind and soul. This may bring another supernatural angle to the story, thus stirring tensions in Salem.On the other hand, Steve is seen with Kayla discussing that he has some important information that can affect Stephanie.Fans of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives can catch the latest episodes on Peacock.