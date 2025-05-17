Where is Susan Banks on Days of Our Lives? Character’s whereabouts explored 

The Days of Our Lives character Susan Banks is back in Salem. She returned after Elvis EJ DiMera was shot. The character of Susan Banks was introduced on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives in 1996 by Eileen Davidson. Later, in 2018, Stacy Haiduk assumed the role. Currently, the character appears on the soap regularly.

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the Days of Our Lives.”

Since its premiere in 1965, the soap opera has chronicled the complex lives of the residents of Salem, focusing on themes of family, love, betrayal, and resilience. Through multi-generational storytelling and evolving characters, it has remained a cornerstone of daytime television. The daytime soap opera had offered viewers a dramatic yet poignant reflection on the passage of time.

Here's everything to know about Susan Banks and her current storyline on the Days of Our Lives

Susan Banks is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Introduced in the year 1996, and originally portrayed by Eileen Davidson, Susan came to Salem to impersonate Kristen DiMera because the two looked alike. She was told to carry Kriten and John's child via an artificial method, as Kristen was unable to conceive a child.

However, as the storyline progressed on the soap opera, it was revealed that the child Susan carried was actually Stephano's child. She was later involved in a custody battle with Kristen and John to have her child back. The child was none other than Elvis EJ DiMera, who is now one of the central figures on the Days of Our Lives.

The character of Susan Banks has great complexities. In the current story arc of the soap opera, Susan came back to Salem as seen in the episode that aired on April 21, 2025. The character returned to the show after learning that her son, EJ DiMera, had been shot. However, the person behind the shooting has not been identified yet.

Susan rushed to see her son at the hospital. She was seen outside of EJ's room, where she had an encounter with Kayla, and asked her to wake him up. She also met with Belle Black and urged her to speak to EJ.

Here's a glance at the life of Stacy Haiduk from Days of Our Lives

Stacy Haiduk is an American actress and producer, born on April 24, 1968, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She got married to Bradford Tatum, who is an actor, writer, and director, on November 11, 1997. Together they have 1 daughter, Sophia Tatum. According to TV Guide, the actress was voted to have the prettiest eyes at her high school by her friends.

Stacy has been nominated and won several awards for her contributions to the daytime soap opera world. The actress won a Gold Derby TV Award in 2009 for her portrayal of Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless. Apart from this, the actress has earned several Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her other roles in the soap opera Industry.

Apart from portraying the character of Susan Banks on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the actress has been a part of several other projects like Superboy, All My Children, The Star Wars Franchise, CSI: NY, Melrose Place, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives can catch the latest episodes on the Peacock Network and Paramount+.

