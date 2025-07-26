Days of Our Lives recap (July 25, 2025): Susan confronts Gabi over EJ’s shooting, Marlena collapses, and Doug gives Julie the stolen necklace

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 25, 2025, Susan Banks caused quite a stir in Salem as she went from Johnny and Chanel’s place to confronting Gabi about EJ’s shooting. Her strange behavior brought old secrets to light and added more drama to the day.Gwen was caught in the middle of chaos with missing jewelry, legal trouble, and heated arguments. Doug surprised Julie with a kind gesture, leading to an emotional goodbye.At the hospital, Marlena’s health scare worried her family. Susan sensed something off with her, hinting at more trouble to come. By the end of the day, Salem was left shaken by dreams, discoveries, and goodbyes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 25, 2025Susan stirs the pot with psychic claimsSusan on Days of Our Lives showed up at Johnny and Chanel’s place, wanting to help clear Johnny’s name in EJ’s shooting. Chanel had asked for her help, hoping Susan’s psychic powers might work. Johnny wasn’t sure, and when Susan failed to sense anything, she ran off, saying her powers needed time to work. The couple was left confused but still hopeful.Later, Susan interrupted a fight between Gwen and Gabi in the square. The two women argued about their messy history with Dimitri, Stefan, and Jake. When Gabi accused Gwen of something, Susan suddenly asked if Gabi had shot EJ. Gabi denied it, but Susan warned her there would be trouble if she was lying. Gwen just watched and laughed before walking away.Gwen's lies unravel while Julie takes back controlAt the Salem Inn on Days of Our Lives, Gwen found her room trashed and the necklace missing. Before she could react, Julie showed up with legal papers, suing her for stealing it. Gwen blamed Julie instead, and after a heated argument, they both threatened to call the police. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, Doug, now working room service, passed Gwen in the hallway. She didn’t notice him, but he soon went to Julie’s and gave her the missing necklace. He admitted to stealing it back for her and apologized for the pain he caused. Julie was moved and forgave him.As Doug prepared to leave Salem, she asked him to help her put on the necklace. They shared a quiet moment, and Julie offered to help with his debts. Doug promised to return once he had his life in order.Marlena’s health scare deepensAt the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Marlena fainted, worrying Belle, Brady, and Rachel. Marlena said it was just stress, but Sarah noticed her blood pressure was high and wanted more tests. After being checked, Marlena went home with Belle, who tried talking to her about John’s death. Marlena stayed quiet, but Belle offered support. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, Brady and Rachel brought a gift for Tate’s baby and told Sarah the baby, was already born. Sarah seemed surprised and emotional. After they left, she checked the chart and confirmed what she feared as Sophia’s baby wasn’t a girl.Susan senses something dark in MarlenaSusan stopped by Marlena’s place and ignored Belle’s protests. She hugged Marlena, then pulled back, saying she felt something strange about her. Belle rushed Susan out, but her words stayed with Marlena.Later, Belle found Marlena asleep on the couch. Nearby was an Arabian Nights book, and Marlena dreamed of being Stefano’s “Queen of the Night,” hinting at dark things to come.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock