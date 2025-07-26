  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives recap (July 25, 2025): Susan confronts Gabi over EJ’s shooting, Marlena collapses, and Doug gives Julie the stolen necklace

Days of Our Lives recap (July 25, 2025): Susan confronts Gabi over EJ’s shooting, Marlena collapses, and Doug gives Julie the stolen necklace

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Jul 26, 2025 04:17 GMT
Marlena and Susan (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Marlena and Susan (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 25, 2025, Susan Banks caused quite a stir in Salem as she went from Johnny and Chanel’s place to confronting Gabi about EJ’s shooting. Her strange behavior brought old secrets to light and added more drama to the day.

Ad

Gwen was caught in the middle of chaos with missing jewelry, legal trouble, and heated arguments. Doug surprised Julie with a kind gesture, leading to an emotional goodbye.

At the hospital, Marlena’s health scare worried her family. Susan sensed something off with her, hinting at more trouble to come. By the end of the day, Salem was left shaken by dreams, discoveries, and goodbyes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 25, 2025

Susan stirs the pot with psychic claims

Susan on Days of Our Lives showed up at Johnny and Chanel’s place, wanting to help clear Johnny’s name in EJ’s shooting. Chanel had asked for her help, hoping Susan’s psychic powers might work. Johnny wasn’t sure, and when Susan failed to sense anything, she ran off, saying her powers needed time to work. The couple was left confused but still hopeful.

Ad

Later, Susan interrupted a fight between Gwen and Gabi in the square. The two women argued about their messy history with Dimitri, Stefan, and Jake. When Gabi accused Gwen of something, Susan suddenly asked if Gabi had shot EJ. Gabi denied it, but Susan warned her there would be trouble if she was lying. Gwen just watched and laughed before walking away.

Gwen's lies unravel while Julie takes back control

At the Salem Inn on Days of Our Lives, Gwen found her room trashed and the necklace missing. Before she could react, Julie showed up with legal papers, suing her for stealing it. Gwen blamed Julie instead, and after a heated argument, they both threatened to call the police.

Ad
Ad

Later, Doug, now working room service, passed Gwen in the hallway. She didn’t notice him, but he soon went to Julie’s and gave her the missing necklace. He admitted to stealing it back for her and apologized for the pain he caused. Julie was moved and forgave him.

As Doug prepared to leave Salem, she asked him to help her put on the necklace. They shared a quiet moment, and Julie offered to help with his debts. Doug promised to return once he had his life in order.

Ad

Marlena’s health scare deepens

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Marlena fainted, worrying Belle, Brady, and Rachel. Marlena said it was just stress, but Sarah noticed her blood pressure was high and wanted more tests. After being checked, Marlena went home with Belle, who tried talking to her about John’s death. Marlena stayed quiet, but Belle offered support.

Ad

Later, Brady and Rachel brought a gift for Tate’s baby and told Sarah the baby, was already born. Sarah seemed surprised and emotional. After they left, she checked the chart and confirmed what she feared as Sophia’s baby wasn’t a girl.

Susan senses something dark in Marlena

Susan stopped by Marlena’s place and ignored Belle’s protests. She hugged Marlena, then pulled back, saying she felt something strange about her. Belle rushed Susan out, but her words stayed with Marlena.

Ad

Later, Belle found Marlena asleep on the couch. Nearby was an Arabian Nights book, and Marlena dreamed of being Stefano’s “Queen of the Night,” hinting at dark things to come.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications