Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 25 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The resolution of issues is leading to more problems in the current Days of Our Lives plot as EJ fights to save his son from prison while Tate navigates Sophia's baby adoption story. On one hand, Salem sees Xander and Sarah in an irreconcilable rift, while on the other, Gabi comes on board in the DiMeras' revenge plan.The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives focused on Doug III's problems with his moneylenders. The criminals abducted Holly and Arianna to force his hand. However, Tate and Rafe rescued the two girls, while the former also offered all his savings to pay off the moneylenders. Meanwhile, Xander brought his daughter to his home away from Sarah and refused to send the child back. Unable to handle the whining child in the office, he accepted help from Gabi. Victoria's discomfort and Arianna's abduction brought Gabi and Xander closer. Elsewhere, Sophia set the ball rolling on her fake adoption story with Melinda's help. She informed Amy and Tate that she was in Chicago, checking up on prospective adoptive parents. Later, she messaged them that she was going into labor. As Tate planned to rush to Chicago with his father, Sophia declared that she was on her way home.Other story arcs on the long-running Peacock daily soap involve Gwen's shenanigans, Marlena's health and the University Hospital's issues.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.Days of Our Lives: Xander's marital distress escalates View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few days ago, Gabi helped Xander in pacifying little Victoria. In return, the CEO comforted her when Arianna went missing, developing a good rapport between them. Meanwhile, Tony DiMera employed Gabi as their mole within Titan. In the hope of getting GabiChic back in her control, Gabi agreed to the plan.The soap's spoilers suggest that Gabi will start to seduce Xander by pretending to help him. She may also kiss him to woo him further. However, Sarah may spot them kissing. In retaliation, she will kiss her comforting comrade, Brady. This will likely infuriate Xander, who may have a scuffle with Brady. Sarah will realize the need for anger management therapy.Meanwhile, Gabi will also have the task of seducing co-CEO Philip Kiriakis. However, if she falls for him, it may jeopardize the scheme. Whether Philip sees through Gabi's plan remains to be seen.Also Read: Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)Days of Our Lives: EJ employs various methods for his son View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEJ DiMera has promised his son that he will stay free and safe. However, EJ's memory continues to evade him. In an attempt to remember his shooter, EJ has agreed to go under hypnosis and let Marlena reach the recesses of his mind. While he may not remember who he named while in trance, the psychologist may hold the key to the shooter.However, with Marlena Evans collapsing in the court, EJ's shooter will not be exposed for a long time. While Marlena is taken to the hospital for diagnosis and care, EJ will need to come up with a plan to keep Johnny out of prison. As such, he may plan unlawful methods to win against prosecutor Belle in court.Also Read: I absolutely hate how long Days of Our Lives is dragging out the EJ shooting mystery—now that even Johnny is off the suspect listDays of Our Lives: Tate refuses to be taken for a ride View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophia's baby adoption story is in motion as she presumably arrived in town after having her labor in Chicago and handing over the newborn to its adoptive parents. To keep Tate off his child, she even claimed to have given birth to a girl. Her actions have left Tate shocked.The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will find the new father unable to digest Sophia's betrayal. He may question her reasons to meet the adoptive parents alone and sign off the child without his consent. While Sophia will continue to claim the unexpected arrival of the baby and Tate's preoccupation with Holly's abduction as the reasons, it will not go down well.A grief-stricken Tate will turn to Holly for comfort as he shares his sorrow over not having met his baby girl. This will distress Sophia further. Whether Holly encourages Tate to seek out the adoptive parents to get to the baby remains to be seen.The other story arc building up in the coming weeks will revolve around Marlena's hospitalization and her fainting spell. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the upcoming commotion in Salem.