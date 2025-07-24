  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 25 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 25 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Jul 24, 2025 12:51 GMT
From left, Xander, Sarah, EJ and Tate from Days of Our Lives (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via Peacock/@Days of Our Lives)
From left, Xander, Sarah, EJ and Tate from Days of Our Lives (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via Peacock/@Days of Our Lives)

The resolution of issues is leading to more problems in the current Days of Our Lives plot as EJ fights to save his son from prison while Tate navigates Sophia's baby adoption story. On one hand, Salem sees Xander and Sarah in an irreconcilable rift, while on the other, Gabi comes on board in the DiMeras' revenge plan.

Ad

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives focused on Doug III's problems with his moneylenders. The criminals abducted Holly and Arianna to force his hand. However, Tate and Rafe rescued the two girls, while the former also offered all his savings to pay off the moneylenders.

Meanwhile, Xander brought his daughter to his home away from Sarah and refused to send the child back. Unable to handle the whining child in the office, he accepted help from Gabi. Victoria's discomfort and Arianna's abduction brought Gabi and Xander closer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Elsewhere, Sophia set the ball rolling on her fake adoption story with Melinda's help. She informed Amy and Tate that she was in Chicago, checking up on prospective adoptive parents. Later, she messaged them that she was going into labor. As Tate planned to rush to Chicago with his father, Sophia declared that she was on her way home.

Other story arcs on the long-running Peacock daily soap involve Gwen's shenanigans, Marlena's health and the University Hospital's issues.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Xander's marital distress escalates

Ad

A few days ago, Gabi helped Xander in pacifying little Victoria. In return, the CEO comforted her when Arianna went missing, developing a good rapport between them. Meanwhile, Tony DiMera employed Gabi as their mole within Titan. In the hope of getting GabiChic back in her control, Gabi agreed to the plan.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Gabi will start to seduce Xander by pretending to help him. She may also kiss him to woo him further. However, Sarah may spot them kissing. In retaliation, she will kiss her comforting comrade, Brady. This will likely infuriate Xander, who may have a scuffle with Brady. Sarah will realize the need for anger management therapy.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gabi will also have the task of seducing co-CEO Philip Kiriakis. However, if she falls for him, it may jeopardize the scheme. Whether Philip sees through Gabi's plan remains to be seen.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

Days of Our Lives: EJ employs various methods for his son

Ad

EJ DiMera has promised his son that he will stay free and safe. However, EJ's memory continues to evade him. In an attempt to remember his shooter, EJ has agreed to go under hypnosis and let Marlena reach the recesses of his mind. While he may not remember who he named while in trance, the psychologist may hold the key to the shooter.

However, with Marlena Evans collapsing in the court, EJ's shooter will not be exposed for a long time. While Marlena is taken to the hospital for diagnosis and care, EJ will need to come up with a plan to keep Johnny out of prison. As such, he may plan unlawful methods to win against prosecutor Belle in court.

Ad

Also Read: I absolutely hate how long Days of Our Lives is dragging out the EJ shooting mystery—now that even Johnny is off the suspect list

Days of Our Lives: Tate refuses to be taken for a ride

Ad

Sophia's baby adoption story is in motion as she presumably arrived in town after having her labor in Chicago and handing over the newborn to its adoptive parents. To keep Tate off his child, she even claimed to have given birth to a girl. Her actions have left Tate shocked.

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will find the new father unable to digest Sophia's betrayal. He may question her reasons to meet the adoptive parents alone and sign off the child without his consent. While Sophia will continue to claim the unexpected arrival of the baby and Tate's preoccupation with Holly's abduction as the reasons, it will not go down well.

Ad

A grief-stricken Tate will turn to Holly for comfort as he shares his sorrow over not having met his baby girl. This will distress Sophia further. Whether Holly encourages Tate to seek out the adoptive parents to get to the baby remains to be seen.

The other story arc building up in the coming weeks will revolve around Marlena's hospitalization and her fainting spell. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the upcoming commotion in Salem.

About the author
Poushali Guharauth

Poushali Guharauth

Twitter icon

Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.

Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.

Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.

When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Poushali Guharauth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications