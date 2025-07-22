Days of Our Lives recap (July 22, 2025): Tate reels from Sophia’s news while Kayla draws a line with EJ

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 22, 2025, tensions were high in Salem as emotional arguments and risky choices fueled the drama. Stephanie made a big career decision that upset Kayla, and Sarah was heartbroken over being separated from Victoria. At the same time, EJ tried to take more control at the hospital, which hurt his relationship with Kayla.Sophia and Melinda continued to lie about the baby, with Melinda pulling the strings. Tate panicked as he tried to figure out the truth. When Sophia finally called him, her news left him shocked and emotional. Brady did his best to support his son through it all.Meanwhile, Leo tried to show he had changed, but EJ reminded him of his past. At the hospital, a surprise package arrived, and tensions continued to rise. Many in Salem found themselves at a turning point in their lives, with tough choices that could change everything. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 22, 2025Stephanie takes the job on her termsStephanie on Days of Our Lives was working on her hospital pitch when Alex stopped by with updates on their book launch. She got upset when he wanted to use a certain part of the book and told him to remove it without saying why. After she left, Alex called Kate to cut the excerpt. A mysterious package soon arrived for Stephanie.Later, Stephanie met EJ at the hospital instead of Kayla. She agreed to work there but made it clear she wouldn’t go against her mother or do anything unethical. EJ accepted her terms. When Kayla walked in and saw them shake hands, she was angry and warned EJ not to take advantage of her daughter.Kayla confronts EJ and lays down the lawEarlier that day on Days of Our Lives, Kayla argued with EJ about the hospital. He wanted her office, but she offered him a utility closet instead. She told him he could either let her keep control as chief or she would quit. Kayla reminded him she stayed for the patients, not him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEJ didn’t respond right away but looked uneasy. Hiring Stephanie made things worse. Later, Kayla told Sarah that even EJ might be better than Xander, just barely. She was clearly stressed and worried about her kids and the direction the hospital was heading under EJ.Sarah vents, Sophia deceives, and Tate spiralsSarah yelled at Xander for keeping Victoria from her, breaking down in tears. Kayla tried to comfort her and joked about sending ISA agents after him. Sarah admitted she feared Xander’s anger and called him unstable, though she never regretted having Victoria.In Chicago on Days of Our Lives, Melinda calmed a nervous Sophia, who felt guilty about lying. They planned to say the baby was adopted right after birth. Sophia ignored Tate’s calls at first but later called him to say the baby was born and she was coming home. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTate breaks down and Brady steps upIn Salem on Days of Our Lives, Tate panicked and told Brady they had to go to Chicago. He explained about Sophia’s pregnancy and the adoption plan. Brady stopped him from driving and offered to go with him. Before they left, Sophia called to say she’d already had the baby, a girl, but the baby wasn’t with her.Tate was heartbroken. Brady said Sophia might just want to move on, but Tate felt guilty for leaving before the birth. He admitted he wasn’t ready to be a father. Brady comforted him, and they shared an emotional hug.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock