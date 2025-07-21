  • home icon
Days of Our Lives recap (July 21, 2025): Ari is found unconscious, Gwen reveals secret plans, and Titan tensions rise

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Jul 21, 2025 20:00 GMT
Screengrab of Ari entering the air duct (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 21, 2025, Ari was finally found, leaving Gabi overwhelmed with relief after days of fear. Leo and Gwen had a tense meeting in the square, trading harsh words. Gwen hinted at a secret plan, while Leo promised to uncover it. Back at her hotel, Gwen acted suspiciously.

At Titan, Johnny prepared for his trial as Philip and Xander clashed. Holly thanked Tate for saving her, but their ordeal was far from over.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 21, 2025

Gwen and Leo’s bitter encounter

Leo on Days of Our Lives was stressed about being stuck on Johnny’s jury since he couldn’t report on the trial. Javi joked that he should just write a book instead. Soon after, Leo ran into Gwen in the square where they had an argument.

Gwen acted like she didn’t care about The Spectator but hinted she had a secret plan. Leo called her bitter and warned her about getting close to Xander again. Gwen reminded him that he was the one who really hurt her. Even though Leo apologized, Gwen made it clear she wasn’t interested in forgiving him.

Ari’s kidnapping takes a dangerous turn

The situation with Ari and Holly on Days of Our Lives got worse. Holly couldn’t unlock the door, but Ari found a big air duct and climbed in. She got stuck and started to panic. Outside, Rafe found Tate near the warehouse and told him to wait for the police, but Tate didn’t listen.

Tate found the right building, heard the girls, and broke in. He freed Holly and tried to calm Ari. Rafe arrived and took charge, sending Holly and Tate for help. As Rafe called to Ari, he heard a loud noise as she had fallen and passed out inside the vent.

Gabi’s emotional rollercoaster

At home, Gabi told Javi about Ari being missing. He offered to check in early at work and later called to say Rafe had found Ari. Gabi was so relieved she even let Leo hug her. After she left, Leo angrily called Doug, upset to learn his boyfriend’s cousin was Doug’s secret fling.

Outside the warehouse, Tate comforted Holly. She thanked him for saving her, and they almost kissed before Gabi showed up asking for Ari. Rafe had just rescued her, and Javi gave her oxygen. Gabi ran to Ari and hugged her tightly in tears.

Tensions flare at Titan

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Johnny told Philip his trial would start the next day and he might be away for a while. Philip understood. After Gabi rushed out, Philip blamed Xander, and they argued until Johnny walked in.

Xander said hiring Johnny had backfired since he was now close to EJ. Philip told him not to fire Johnny just because of that. They filmed a statement together, but once the camera was off, they started fighting again. Philip said Victoria shouldn’t be in the office and should be with Sarah.

Xander ignored him, but the tension was clear. After Johnny left, Xander held Victoria and said he needed a more creative way to deal with Philip.

A touching farewell and Gwen’s ominous tease

Holly thanked Tate again, kissed him on the cheek, and said goodbye. After she left, Tate got a voicemail from Sophia saying that she was in labor. He was shocked and whispered, “Oh my God!” Meanwhile, Gwen went back to her hotel, put the stolen necklace in her safe, and smirked. She said Salem was in for a wild ride.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

