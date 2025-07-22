Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 23 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Change is in the air for Salem residents as the storyline of Days of Our Lives awaits fresh alliances and exits in the upcoming weeks. The current plot focuses on Holly and Arianna's kidnapping, Johnny's court hearing, and Xander's marital distress. People connected to these storylines will be affected by the outcomes.The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw Doug III's moneylenders kidnap the two teenagers at gunpoint. Doug admitted the situation to Tate. Meanwhile, Gabi panicked after learning that the girls did not reach their hotel, only for Rafe to start an investigation. After one of the criminals was nabbed, Tate and Rafe rescued the two girls, while Javi provided preliminary first aid.Elsewhere, Melinda helped Sophia embark on her journey of the fake adoption story. However, the new mother saw her baby with Leo, and felt torn. On one hand, Gwen ruffled Julia and Leo's feathers while trying to seduce Xander. On the other hand, Gabi helped the Titan CEO handle Victoria in the office. In return, Xander comforted her when Ari was kidnapped.Meanwhile, Belle and EJ started jury selection for Johnny's hearing on the upcoming episodes of the long-running Peacock daily soap.Days of Our Lives: Marlena's collapse may have a secret reason View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecently, Marlena Evans had a complete health check done to ward off her dizzy spells. While she did not get cured totally, she resumed normal activities. As part of the upcoming shootout hearing, DA Belle will likely ask her mother to hypnotise EJ to help him remember the shooter. Whether EJ blurts out the name under hypnosis remains to be seen.Meanwhile, the soap's spoilers suggest that Marlena will lose consciousness inside the courtroom. While Marlena will be admitted to the hospital, she may dream about events from her past. She may revisit the time she interacted with Stefano. The clue to her health problem may be hidden in either her past or the truth of the real shooter.Days of Our Lives: Xander has a new mole in his companyRecently, Xander took Victoria away from Sarah and refused to let her take the child back. He started bringing the child to his office, but remained incapable of managing her. Gabi helped him with comforting the whining child. In gratitude, he supported and comforted her when Ari went missing.The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Tony DiMera may approach Gabi to help him take DiMera Enterprises back. Gabi will likely get onboard with the idea as she may hope to get her company, GabiChic, back. Tony may ask her to seduce the Kiriakis brothers while bringing back inside information from the company. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe upcoming episodes will likely find Gabi spending quality time with Xander and Victoria. She may proceed to plant a kiss on him. If Sarah catches them in the act, she, in turn, will likely kiss Brady to spite her husband. This will infuriate Xander.Days of Our Lives: Tate will try to evaluate a dubious explanationTate has been busy with Holly's kidnapping over the past few days. With the girls rescued, he may focus back on Sophia. Meanwhile, with Melinda's support, the new mother will set the ball rolling on her fake story of her baby's birth and adoption. While she sent Tate a message that she was in Chicago and in labor, he saw the message late.The upcoming weeks will find Tate incredulous at finding out that Sophia gave up his baby. While she will continue to spin the narrative of going into labor in the presence of the adoptive parents, Tate may find it too hard to believe. Moreover, he will be surprised that she gave up the baby for adoption to unknown people without consulting him. Sophia may make excuses, painting herself in a pathetic situation. However, parts of her story may not fit with her narrative, raising doubts. Days of Our Lives fans will see Tate find support in his father, as Brady will stand by his son. Whether Tate asks for the bogus address to visit his baby with his father remains to be seen.Days of Our Lives: Gwen, Susan, Doug and other arcs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGwen Rizczech will move around in town, annoying the townspeople. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that she will eventually meet Brady and little Rachel. She will also clash with Gabi. However, she may soon discover a secret. Whether she will upset others by exposing it remains to be seen.Meanwhile, Susan will arrive in town to support her grandson during his trial. This will make Johnny happy even though Susan may not help with the case. On the other hand, Rachel will worry that her words at the witness box may put cousin Johnny in prison.Elsewhere, Doug III will keep his part of the bargain with Tate. In exchange for Tate's money to free the hostages, he promised to leave town. As such, he will pack and meet Julie before leaving. He will apologize for his past action, and Julie may forgive him. The two may part on an amicable note. Whether Doug visits Gwen's room to nab the necklace after that remains to be seen.Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch all the drama connected to Johnny's case, Sophia's baby and Xander's conjugal life.