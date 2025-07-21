  • home icon
What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 22, 2025)?

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Jul 21, 2025 20:32 GMT
Tate and Sophia (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 22, 2025, drama is coming to Salem as several characters deal with major problems in their personal and professional lives. Kayla loses her patience with EJ’s bossy behavior at the hospital, while Melinda and Sophia take their fake baby scheme even further.

Things get tense all over town as Brady is stunned by Sophia’s shocking claims, Sarah is scared she might lose her daughter in court, and Stephanie suddenly blows up at Alex. With secrets piling up and old habits returning, the episode will bring lots of emotion, surprises, and trouble for everyone involved.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 22, 2025

Kayla reaches her limit with EJ

Kayla on Days of Our Lives is fed up with EJ DiMera interfering at University Hospital. She was against him taking over from the start, but now he’s fully in charge and making strict rules about money and control.

As Chief of Staff, Kayla feels like she can’t do her job properly because EJ cares more about being in charge than helping patients. She’s ready to stand up to him, and their fight could lead to significant changes at the hospital.

Melinda and Sophia’s new scheme

Melinda Trask on Days of Our Lives has always pushed the limits when it comes to doing what’s right. In this episode, she’s back to her old ways, helping Sophia with a big lie.

Sophia tells people she had a baby in Chicago and gave it up for adoption, but it’s not true. She’s just trying to fool Tate and everyone else. Now that Amy has seen the baby named Tesoro, the truth might come out sooner than they expect.

Brady supports Tate amid baby bombshell

Tate on Days of Our Lives is still shaken up after everything that happened with Holly’s kidnapping, and just when things start to settle down, Sophia hits him with shocking news.

She suddenly claims they have a daughter together, and it leaves Tate confused and overwhelmed. Brady is there to support his son, but Sophia’s lie could cause major problems for everyone. This could turn into a huge mess faster than she expected.

Sarah’s custody concerns intensify

Sarah on Days of Our Lives is stressed as her custody fight with Xander over their daughter, Victoria, gets more intense. Right now, Victoria is staying with Xander, but Sarah isn’t ready to give up.

She’s worried about how he’s raising their daughter and just how far he’ll go to win full custody. While Xander has trouble calming Victoria without Gabi’s help, Sarah is already planning her next legal move, one that could completely ruin Xander’s chances.

Stephanie snaps at Alex

Things seemed to be going well between Stephanie and Alex, but suddenly, there’s trouble. Stephanie snaps at Alex, and it’s not clear why. Maybe it’s just a misunderstanding, or maybe she’s feeling stressed and it’s affecting their relationship. Either way, their fight puts their recent peace at risk and could be a sign of deeper problems.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

Ridhima Raina

Edited by Ridhima Raina
