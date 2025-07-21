What role did Molly Burnett play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Over the years, Days of Our Lives has introduced countless characters, and Melani Jonas had a particularly memorable debut. Molly Burnett portrayed the character of Melanie Jonas, becoming part of several key storylines and building connections with important families, iconic storylines, and emotional relationships.Burnett performed the character during two main periods: first from 2008 to 2012, and then again from 2014 to 2016. During her time on the daily soap, Burnett's character Melanie returned to her responsibilities, helping to knit together family and plot stories.Fans witnessed Melanie develop from a misfit outsider to a main character in Salem with storylines involving family secrets, attempted murder, and complicated romances. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMolly Burnett played Melanie Jonas on Days of Our LivesMelanie Jonas was a feisty, brash young woman who made her first appearance on July 31, 2008, on Days of Our Lives. Initially, she was depicted as the daughter of Trent Robbins and Jane Layton, but it was later revealed that she was the biological daughter of Carly Manning and Daniel Jonas.This twist connected her to several legacy characters in Salem. Her half-brother, Max Brady, came to town after discovering Melanie living in France, which led to the beginning of a tangled mess.From the start, Melanie was portrayed as a schemer with a rebellious streak, involving herself in scams, theft, and questionable honesty. Her first few weeks in Salem were filled with tension, clashing with Stephanie Johnson, briefly getting involved with Nick Fallon for a few days, and becoming a suspect in the murder of her father. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was revealed that while Melanie was initially a suspect, it was Nick who had committed the murder. She turned him in when Nick became obsessed with her.Once the truth about her parentage came to light on Days of Our Lives, Melanie became the target of Vivian Alamain. She attempted to kill her in revenge for Vivian's nephew, Lawrence Alamani's death. Melanie was accidentally shot when Carly was trying to save her from Vivian, and after surviving a coma, Melanie established a bond with her birth parents. Melanie then settled in to make Salem her new home.Melanie's love life was just as complicated as her backstory on Days of Our Lives. She had romantic entanglements with several main characters, including Philip Kiriakis, who became her husband, Nathan Horton, Dario Hernandez, and Chad DiMera. Melanie and Philip's marriage ended when she learned that he had fathered a child with Chloe Lane. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMelanie became entangled in a dangerous plot involving Gabi Hernandez, who attempted to have her kidnapped. This storyline helped facilitate Melanie's exit in 2012, as she left Salem to be with her mother in Europe.In 2014, Melanie returned and began dating Brady Black, but was prompted to break off their engagement and leave Salem again due to threats from Theresa Donovan. Melanie made a brief return in January 2016 for her father Daniel Jonas’s funeral, marking her final appearance on the show.Molly Burnett has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Melanie Jonas on Days of Our Lives.Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.