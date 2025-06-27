What happened to Melanie Jones on Days of Our Lives? Character’s fate explored

Days of Our Lives, the long-running daytime soap opera, has introduced numerous characters to its audience over the years. Still, none have enjoyed a more vibrant and compelling trajectory than Melanie Jonas (née Jones). Portrayed by Molly Burnett, Melanie debuted in 2008 as a mouthy, promiscuous bad girl.

Ad

Over time, she evolved into a fan favorite with deep emotional connections, domestic strife, and a series of torrid love affairs in Days of Our Lives. Though she hasn't appeared on the show since 2016, fans are left wondering what became of her and when she'll return.

Paris party girl turned Days of Our Lives' mainstay

Ad

Trending

Melanie first arrived in Salem as a sassy, flirtatious Parisian girl. She was originally brought in as Max Brady's sister, and she arrived with scandal, manipulation, and murder plots surrounding her. Melanie quickly became a participant in the killing of her biological father, Trent Robbins.

Suspected though she was, she did not commit the act, but instead Nick Fallon, a friend who had become dangerously obsessed with her, was the one who did. This darker direction revealed Melanie as not only a comedic player but also as a character with the potential to anchor serious emotional storylines.

Ad

Life-changing family revelations

In one of the largest Days of Our Lives plot twists, Melanie was revealed to be Carly Manning's and Dr. Daniel Jonas' biological child. Carly had given Melanie up at birth, and the fact that she was their daughter rocked Salem to its foundation. Her newfound family tie to two of Salem's top legacy families, the Jonas and the Mannings, further cemented Melanie into the show's formula.

Ad

The Alamain drama continued when Vivian Alamain, out to get Carly, plotted to murder Melanie by burying her alive. The plan to kill Melanie occurred on the day of Melanie's wedding to Philip Kiriakis, when she was accidentally shot in the fray by her mother and fell into a coma.

Jonas's romantic entanglements in Days of Our Lives

Ad

Melanie's romantic life was one of passion, tragedy, and more than ample Salem-style complications. Her only serious relationship was with Philip Kiriakis, whom she married on February 14, 2010, and later divorced in April 2011 after being betrayed by him and suffering a catastrophic miscarriage.

She briefly dated Nathan Horton as well, and the two shared a kiss during a rocky period in Melanie's engagement to Philip, but their relationship never developed into a meaningful, long-term one. Her most memorable and favorite romance was probably with Brady Black. The chemistry was there, and the relationship became a serious one that ended in an engagement.

Ad

The romance did not last long, though, since the love was broken when Theresa Donovan, Brady's son Tate's mom, manipulated situations by threatening to keep Brady away from his child if Melanie left him. Not wanting to be the party pooper between a father and his son/daughter, Melanie reluctantly decided to leave Brady and Salem behind.

Departures and last appearances in Days of Our Lives

Ad

Melanie left Salem for the first time in 2012 when she was kidnapped by a man named Andrew, who was hired by Gabi Hernandez. The experience was traumatic, and Melanie decided to reassess her life and leave town to reunite with her mother, Carly, in Europe.

However, she made a surprise return late in 2014, but it was later revealed that she had landed herself in trouble in Europe and was looking for a fresh start in Salem. Her second departure followed in mid-2015 after her breakup with Brady. Her most recent appearance was in January 2016, when she briefly returned to Salem to attend her father Daniel Jonas' funeral following his death in a car accident.

Ad

Ever since her last appearance on-screen, Melanie has been off-screen, although there is the occasional mention that she still lives in Europe. Though she has not returned to the show, fans continue to speculate and hope she will return. Her roots in Salem, especially to Brady, Maggie Horton (her grandmother), and half-sister Holly Jonas, leave the door wide open for a potential return.

Melanie Jonas' existence was one of transformation—from wild party girl to devoted daughter, committed friend, and devoted love interest. Her on-screen persona brought comedy, heartache, and depth to Days of Our Lives. With so many of her connections still around in the series, Melanie's return would be dramatic and welcome—and in soap land, you can never keep anyone out for long.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More