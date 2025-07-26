Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from July 28 to August 1, 2025

The upcoming week of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from July 28 to August 1, 2025, brings intense courtroom drama, emotional twists, and big surprises. Johnny’s trial kicks off, but it’s EJ who ends up in the hot seat when Belle turns against him. At the same time, Susan gives EJ a strange warning that rattles him, while Chad and Cat get stuck in an unexpected situation that could change things for good.Back in Salem, relationships take surprising turns as secrets come to light and old feelings return. Gabi makes a bold move by hiring Steve, Marlena starts to question Rachel’s behavior, and Xander and Sarah’s new relationship starts to grow. With new teams forming and the DiMera family’s power coming back into play, fans can expect lots of drama and emotional moments ahead. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from July 28 to August 1, 2025Monday, July 28: Moves and manipulationsAt the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Julie runs into Gwen and can't resist rubbing it in, keeping their rivalry alive and heated. Meanwhile, Tony decides it's time to take action and starts making bold moves to win back control of DiMera from Titan, setting up a new power struggle.Gabi catches everyone off guard by hiring Steve to help with a mysterious task. Elsewhere, Marlena has an emotional moment as she opens up to Kayla about her worries.Tuesday, July 29: The trial beginsThings get tense in the courtroom as Johnny’s trial finally starts. EJ gets a major shock when Belle suddenly turns against him and takes the other side, leaving him feeling out of control. At the same time, Kate and Philip take a break from all the drama to reconnect and catch up. Jada, however, gives Stephanie a hard time and puts pressure on her in both her personal and professional life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWednesday, July 30: Warnings and woundsIn the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Susan gives EJ a strange and scary warning that could completely change his plans and shake up what he thought was certain. Over at Maggie’s, Holly keeps bonding with her and their relationship grows stronger.Meanwhile, Tate is heartbroken by what’s been happening lately. Johnny and Chanel take some time for themselves to talk about their future. In a more intense scene, Sarah loses her temper and confronts Sophia, which leads to a serious argument.Thursday, July 31: Power shifts and second chancesEJ and Chad start to wonder if Susan’s growing spiritual power is something real or just her imagination. They aren’t sure if they should take her seriously. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah try to move past the awkwardness as they figure out their relationship again. Kayla gives Steve some honest advice, and Alex steps in to help calm Stephanie during a tough moment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday, August 1: Clues and crossroadsBy the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Chad and Cat find themselves physically stuck together in a strange situation that forces them to talk and deal with what’s between them. EJ says a few mysterious things that seem to hint at secret plans, making others curious. Marlena carefully questions Rachel, who might be hiding something important. Elsewhere, Xander has dinner with Gwen, and Sarah starts bonding again with Brady.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock