What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 24, 2025)?

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 24, 2025, the drama is heating up. The main focus will be on EJ DiMera, who agrees to a hypnosis session to try to remember who shot him. Meanwhile, things take a serious turn in court when Marlena Evans suddenly collapses, putting everything on pause.As the courtroom chaos unfolds, Gwen von Leuschner will have a run-in with Brady Black and Rachel Black at the DiMera mansion. Their meeting can lead to something unexpected, especially when Gwen comes across a shocking discovery. It may be connected to EJ's shooting or even the mystery surrounding Stefan DiMera's disappearance. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 24, 2025EJ's search for the truth continuesAfter being shot and nearly killed on Days of Our Lives, EJ is determined to find out who tried to kill him. With Belle's support, he agrees to let Marlena hypnotize him to help bring back the memories he lost from that night. During the session, Marlena guides EJ through the traumatic event, and he starts to remember some important but unclear details.While he doesn't get the full picture, these small pieces can bring him one step closer to finding the truth. Even though he doesn't remember everything, this can be the beginning of uncovering what really happened.Johnny's trial resumes amid chaosAs EJ on Days of Our Lives tries to remember who shot him, Johnny's trial continues in court. Paulina and Abe are there to show their support, but Paulina is nervous about how the trial may affect Chanel's marriage. Things take a dramatic turn when Marlena, who has come to support Belle and be part of the trial, suddenly faints in the courtroom. She collapses into Abe's arms, which deeply worries Belle. Belle is already stressed because of the trial, and now she's even more concerned about her mother's health. Even though Marlena's recent test results were normal, Belle will insist on more medical tests, afraid that something more serious may be going on.Rachel's anxiety and Brady's efforts to comfort herRachel on Days of Our Lives is feeling nervous about possibly having to testify in Johnny's trial. She's scared that what she says may lead to him being found guilty, and that makes her feel confused and worried.Brady and Belle try their best to comfort her and help her feel better. They just want to keep Rachel calm and supported, knowing how hard this is for a young girl stuck in the middle of a courtroom situation. Gwen stirs trouble at the DiMera mansionMeanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Gwen moves into the DiMera mansion and runs into Brady and Rachel. As usual, Gwen tries to be friendly with Rachel and ease any tension with Brady.But the peace won't last for long as Gwen is about to discover something surprising. This discovery may be connected to who shot EJ or even the mystery of Stefan's disappearance. Soon, Gwen will make a comment to Gabi that suggests Stefan may still be alive, which can change everything.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.