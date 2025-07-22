What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 23, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 23, 2025, After Ari and Holly’s scary kidnapping, Doug wants to make things right. At the same time, Tate is searching for the truth, and Gabi gets caught up in a dangerous business plan.In the upcoming episode, Doug will say sorry and promise to stay out of Ari and Holly’s lives for good. Tate won’t be sure if Sophia is telling the truth about what happened to their baby, and Sarah will finally spend time with her daughter, Victoria. Meanwhile, Tony shares a daring plan with Gabi that could change everything, involving both Xander and Philip. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 23, 2025Doug prepares for his exit after a heartfelt apologyAfter Holly and Ari’s scary kidnapping experience on Days of Our Lives, it’s no wonder they’re angry with Doug. They’ll finally get to tell him how they feel and blame him for the loan shark trouble that put them in danger. Doug didn’t mean for anyone to get hurt, and he’ll tell them that. He’ll apologize and accept their anger. Since he promised Tate he’d leave town after everything was over, Doug will now say goodbye and let the girls know he’s leaving Salem for good.Sophia spins a story as Tate searches for the truthTate on Days of Our Lives is shocked after Sophia makes a strange confession about their baby. She tells him their daughter was adopted right after being born in Chicago, but Tate and Brady don’t fully believe her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEven though they ask a lot of questions, Sophia sticks to her story, with Melinda backing her up using fake documents. Tate is crushed that he never got to meet his baby, but Sophia says it was the right choice. However, the real truth is that Sophia had a baby boy in Salem and the guilt of lying might start to get to her.Sarah reconnects with Victoria, and Xander considers helpSarah on Days of Our Lives finally gets to see her daughter, Victoria, again after being apart for a long time. Xander, who’s been dealing with anger and trust problems, agrees to let Sarah spend time with her. Even though things are still tense between them, Sarah takes the chance to bond with Victoria.While they talk, she might bring up Kayla’s advice that Xander should see Marlena for therapy. Xander won’t like the idea at first, but he may start to think about it, showing he could be ready to change. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabi becomes the key to Tony’s corporate power playTony wants to take back control of DiMera Enterprises and thinks Gabi is the right person to help him do it. Since Gabi is close to both Xander and Philip, Tony believes she can use that to their advantage. He shares a bold plan with her that involves charming both men to get what they want. Gabi, who loves a good challenge, agrees to help. If their plan works, it could shake things up at DiMera and bring a lot of drama.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock