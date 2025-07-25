Days of our lives recap (July 24, 2025): Johnny's trial begins, while EJ goes for a hypnosis session

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, which aired on July 24, 2025, the people of Salem faced a series of emotional challenges as trials and unexpected revelations emerged. The episode largely centered around Johnny Dimera's trial, which finally began. While EJ Dimera represented his son, Gwen Rizch made a shocking discovery that could send shockwaves through the city. Elsewhere at the pub, Paulina and Abe sat for breakfast to discuss the upcoming trial.Everything to know about the Days of Our Lives episode, which aired on July 24, 2025Johnny DiMera's trial beginsOn the July 24 episode of Days of Our Lives, the highly anticipated trial of Johnny DiMera began. EJ met with Marlena because he believed Johnny was innocent. He wanted to conduct a hypnosis session. However, Belle mentioned that hypnosis may not be acceptable in court, but acknowledged it might serve as a useful starting point. As Marlena prepared, Belle reminded EJ that she keeps her relationship in a prudent position: Johnny is her nephew, and EJ is the victim defending the accused. EJ reluctantly agreed but kissed Belle as Marlena returned, prompting her to break up the hug before the session.Later on Days of Our Lives, Johnny struggled with his tie, exhausted from the endless night, and Chanel came to his aid. Johnny admitted that he threatened his father with a gun and wished him dead, but Chanel reminded him that he did not pull the trigger. She pointed out that many people in Salem felt similarly about EJ, and it is important that he stop himself.However, Johnny still felt guilty, worried about being wrongly convicted. They agree that they cannot wait for the truth to come out; they need to actively seek it. Neither of them shot EJ, nor will they take the fall for it. If EJ cannot remember, Chanel offered a conclusion: they need someone else who can. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere in Salem, at the Brady Pub, Paulina and Abe had breakfast, but Paulina felt very nervous to eat. She was concerned about the trial and worried that her testimony could send Johnny to jail, even though she and Chanel both believed Johnny to be innocent. Abe told her only to tell the truth, hoping everything would turn out okay. Paulina then asked about Theo and learned from Abe that he was &quot;not good&quot; after breaking up with Claire.At the courthouse, Belle talked to Claire on the phone about her breakup. Later, EJ arrived and shared that the hypnosis session hadn’t brought any new developments, and he had scheduled a second session.Gwen arrives at the DiMera Mansion View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, on Days of Our Lives, Gwen arrived at the DiMera Mansion, getting angry when she found no one to help with her luggage. After she had taken her bag to her room, Brady and Rachel appeared, surprised by her presence. Gwen announced that she was moving forward and wondered if Rachel hadn't been informed. However, in the final moments of the soap opera, as Gwen went through her belongings, and panicked when she realized the necklace was missing.Set in the fictional city of Salem, Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American history. This year, in November, the soap opera is set to celebrate its 60th year on air.Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.