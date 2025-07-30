Days of Our Lives recap (July 30, 2025): Holly decides to stay in Salem while Sophia’s hospital visit raises concern

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 30, 2025, tensions rose in Salem as Belle and EJ clashed in court, straining their relationship. Johnny felt caught in the middle, while Susan scolded EJ for his harsh tactics.Tate and Holly shared emotional moments over Sophia’s adoption, growing closer when Holly revealed she wasn’t leaving town. Meanwhile, Sophia’s health scare worried both Amy and Sarah, who sensed she was hiding something.Back home, Maggie faced more heartache as Sarah admitted her marriage to Xander was ending. With secrets building and relationships shifting, everyone braced for what would come next. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 30, 2025Maggie comforts Holly while Sarah’s marriage hits a wallMaggie and Holly on Days of Our Lives had a conversation at home about Doug getting Julie’s necklace back and how it helped them heal. Their moment was cut short when Sarah arrived, looking upset. After Holly left to meet Tate, Sarah told Maggie her marriage to Xander was over. She felt sad about it but also a bit relieved.Amy and Sophia’s emotional reckoningSophia on Days of Our Lives was struggling at home, both physically and emotionally. She stayed in bed and ignored Tate’s messages, which upset Amy. Amy confronted her about going to Chicago to give up the baby. Sophia stood up for herself, and they eventually made peace. But when Amy noticed she had a fever, she insisted on taking her to the hospital.Belle and EJ erupt in court and beyondIn court on Days of Our Lives, EJ attacked Roman on the stand, upsetting Johnny. When Belle praised him, EJ snapped, blaming her for going after Johnny. Belle reminded him she tried to quit the case, but he stopped her. Things got personal, and she walked out. EJ later apologized, but Belle wasn’t ready to forgive him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt home, Susan scolded EJ for breaking his promise to change. She believed Johnny was clearly innocent and accused EJ of being manipulative. She also felt Stefano’s presence in the room, adding to her worry.Tate and Holly grow closer amid griefAt the pub, Tate and Holly talked about Sophia and the baby. Holly felt guilty, but Tate said he had no regrets. Holly then shared she wasn’t going back to France and would stay in Salem for college and for Tate. They said they loved each other. Johnny and Chanel showed up, and the conversation turned awkward.Sarah discovers something’s off with SophiaAt the hospital, Sarah noticed something unusual during Sophia’s checkup. When she asked about the baby’s sex, Sophia froze and warned her not to say anything. Sarah said she had to speak up if the baby was in danger. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, after Sophia seemed to tell her the truth offscreen, Sarah stayed quiet when Amy came in. She told Sophia she could come back anytime, but it was clear Sophia was hiding something.Belle’s resignation rejected, tensions continue to riseIn the square, Belle told Paulina she wanted to quit the case, but Paulina said no as it would look bad. She admitted she didn’t care if the trial hurt Belle and EJ’s relationship but knew Belle was needed following which Belle agreed to stay for Johnny.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock