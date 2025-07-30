  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives recap (July 30, 2025): Holly decides to stay in Salem while Sophia’s hospital visit raises concern

Days of Our Lives recap (July 30, 2025): Holly decides to stay in Salem while Sophia’s hospital visit raises concern

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Jul 30, 2025 18:28 GMT
Holly and Sophia (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Holly and Sophia (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 30, 2025, tensions rose in Salem as Belle and EJ clashed in court, straining their relationship. Johnny felt caught in the middle, while Susan scolded EJ for his harsh tactics.

Ad

Tate and Holly shared emotional moments over Sophia’s adoption, growing closer when Holly revealed she wasn’t leaving town. Meanwhile, Sophia’s health scare worried both Amy and Sarah, who sensed she was hiding something.

Back home, Maggie faced more heartache as Sarah admitted her marriage to Xander was ending. With secrets building and relationships shifting, everyone braced for what would come next.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Maggie comforts Holly while Sarah’s marriage hits a wall

Maggie and Holly on Days of Our Lives had a conversation at home about Doug getting Julie’s necklace back and how it helped them heal. Their moment was cut short when Sarah arrived, looking upset. After Holly left to meet Tate, Sarah told Maggie her marriage to Xander was over. She felt sad about it but also a bit relieved.

Ad

Amy and Sophia’s emotional reckoning

Sophia on Days of Our Lives was struggling at home, both physically and emotionally. She stayed in bed and ignored Tate’s messages, which upset Amy. Amy confronted her about going to Chicago to give up the baby. Sophia stood up for herself, and they eventually made peace. But when Amy noticed she had a fever, she insisted on taking her to the hospital.

Belle and EJ erupt in court and beyond

Ad

In court on Days of Our Lives, EJ attacked Roman on the stand, upsetting Johnny. When Belle praised him, EJ snapped, blaming her for going after Johnny. Belle reminded him she tried to quit the case, but he stopped her. Things got personal, and she walked out. EJ later apologized, but Belle wasn’t ready to forgive him.

Ad

At home, Susan scolded EJ for breaking his promise to change. She believed Johnny was clearly innocent and accused EJ of being manipulative. She also felt Stefano’s presence in the room, adding to her worry.

Tate and Holly grow closer amid grief

At the pub, Tate and Holly talked about Sophia and the baby. Holly felt guilty, but Tate said he had no regrets. Holly then shared she wasn’t going back to France and would stay in Salem for college and for Tate. They said they loved each other. Johnny and Chanel showed up, and the conversation turned awkward.

Ad

Sarah discovers something’s off with Sophia

At the hospital, Sarah noticed something unusual during Sophia’s checkup. When she asked about the baby’s sex, Sophia froze and warned her not to say anything. Sarah said she had to speak up if the baby was in danger.

Ad

Later, after Sophia seemed to tell her the truth offscreen, Sarah stayed quiet when Amy came in. She told Sophia she could come back anytime, but it was clear Sophia was hiding something.

Belle’s resignation rejected, tensions continue to rise

In the square, Belle told Paulina she wanted to quit the case, but Paulina said no as it would look bad. She admitted she didn’t care if the trial hurt Belle and EJ’s relationship but knew Belle was needed following which Belle agreed to stay for Johnny.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications