What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 30, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 30, 2025, is packed with drama. From tense confrontations to emotional moments, major changes are coming for some of Salem's most important characters. With secrets close to being revealed, it won't be long before the truth shakes things up.The biggest story involves Sarah, who starts to suspect that Sophia isn't telling the whole truth. When she confronts her, it sets off a chain of events that could change lives, especially Tate's, as questions about his baby start to surface. Elsewhere, Tate is heartbroken, Susan feels something strange is happening in the DiMera house, and Holly finds comfort with Maggie. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 30, 2025Sarah has questions and the records to back them upSarah on Days of Our Lives started getting suspicious when Brady told her that Sophia gave birth to a baby girl. But Sarah had treated Sophia at the hospital months ago and clearly remembers the records showing Sophia was having a baby boy. That mix-up makes Sarah question everything, so she goes straight to Sophia to get the real story.This all ties back to the plan Sophia made with Melinda Trask to cover up the truth. To stay in control, Sophia told everyone she had a girl and gave the baby up for adoption. But now, her lies and the hospital records could expose her. Will she be able to fool Sarah again, or is her secret about to come out?Tate is devastated by Sophia's liesTate on Days of Our Lives is heartbroken after finding out the baby was supposedly given up for adoption. He had really hoped to see his child, even if just once, before saying goodbye. But Sophia's secret plan caught him off guard. She kept everything from him and made choices on her own, leaving Tate feeling crushed. Earlier, Tate and Sophia had promised to deal with the situation together, no matter how hard it got. But Sophia teamed up with Melinda and kept him in the dark. Now, Tate feels completely betrayed. This could be the end of their relationship and might leave Tate feeling more alone than ever.Holly leans on Maggie for comfortAfter going through the trauma of being kidnapped, Holly finally gets a peaceful moment with Maggie. They've always had a close and caring relationship, and Holly turns to her grandmother for comfort. Spending time together helps Holly start to heal from everything she's been through lately.This calm part of the episode gives viewers a break from all the drama, while still showing how deeply Salem's younger characters are affected. As always, Maggie is the steady, loving support that Holly needs. Susan senses a dark force at the DiMera mansionSusan on Days of Our Lives is back in Salem and she feels something strange going on at the DiMera mansion. EJ doesn't really believe her, but Susan's gut feelings are usually right. She senses that someone or something is hiding a dark secret connected to the night EJ was shot. Susan keeps warning that there's more going on in the house than people think.Chanel and Johnny look aheadWhile others face chaos, Chanel and Johnny stay focused on the future. Their relationship has been through a lot, but they're still together. Even with everything going on, they believe there's still hope for happiness and peace ahead.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock