Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 27, 2025 18:51 GMT
A still from Days Of Our Lives (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via Peacock)
A still from Days Of Our Lives (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via Peacock)

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, airing from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025, suggest that things might get dramatic in Salem. Xander Kiriakis may follow through on Sarah Horton Kiriakis's advice to sign up for anger management classes so that both of them can share joint custody of their daughter, Victoria.

Meanwhile, Sophia Choi may become anxious and nervous about the fake adoption story that she had fed her former partner, Tate Black, regarding their child. In addition to these developments, Gabi Hernandez will continue trying to manipulate Philip Kiriakis and also plant a kiss on Xander Kiriakis.

3 major developments to expect on the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025

1) Xander Kiriakis will listen to Sarah Horton Kiriakis's advice and end up signing up for anger management classes so that they can jointly share custody of their daughter, Victoria

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers suggest that Xander Kiriakis may sign up for anger management counseling classes with Marlena Evans. Recently, his former partner, Sarah Horton Kiriakis, had met with Xander, and they had decided to separate legally.

Sarah had been more open to the possibility of sharing joint custody of their daughter, Victoria Kiriakis, with Xander. However, Sarah had only agreed on the condition that Xander would attend therapy.

Meanwhile, Marlena Evans may have a mysterious medical drama come her way, which could potentially throw off her schedule with Xander a bit. Spoilers also suggest that Marlena may end up hospitalized and deliriously dream about Stefano DiMera, imagining herself as his "Queen of the night."

2) Sophia Choi will be extremely anxious and nervous regarding her fake adoption story that she had concocted and told her former partner, Tate Black, regarding their child

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives suggest that Sophia Choi may deal with nervousness and anxiety regarding the web of lies that she had created for everyone around her.

Recently, on the daily soap opera, Sophia had lied to her child's father, Tate Black, saying that she had given birth to a baby girl and that she had already given her up for adoption without getting to spend any time with her.

Tate may find himself drawn to Tesoro, much like Amy Choi had been recently. He might be shown leaning on Holly Jonas for emotional support. Spoilers reveal that Holly and Tate might grow extremely close to each other.

3) Gabi Hernandez will focus on trying to manipulate Philip Kiriakis

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers also suggest that at The Bistro, Gabi Hernandez will give a kiss to Xander Kiriakis, who will also witness Sarah Horton Kiriakis kiss Brady Black. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez will start concocting new plans to try to manipulate Philip Kiriakis next.

Gabi may eventually develop genuine feelings for Philip, causing her plan to veer off course.

Fans and interested viewers can watch and stream episodes of Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

About the author
Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Know More
Edited by Sriparna Barui
