Days of Our Lives recap (July 28, 2025): Marlena confronts her dark past, Gabi hires Steve to investigate Titan, and Julie bids farewell to Foster

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 28, 2025, Marlena was troubled by strange dreams about her past as the “Queen of the Night” and began to worry about her soul. Wanting answers, she saw a specialist, despite Kayla’s concerns. Meanwhile, Julie, happy to have her necklace back, visited an old friend at a bookstore.At the DiMera mansion, Tony encouraged Gabi to create problems within the Kiriakis family to win back control of the company. Though unsure at first, Gabi agreed and asked Steve to investigate Philip and Xander. He refused at first but later agreed.Gwen finished moving into the mansion and argued with Julie about the necklace. A man named Foster helped Julie and later shared he was selling his bookstore. Tony asked Gwen questions about her time away, trying to learn more about Stefan. The episode ended with Marlena opening up to Julie, and Steve agreeing to take Gabi’s case. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 28, 2025Marlena wrestles with her haunting dreamsThe episode of Days of Our Lives began with Marlena waking from another strange dream where she was Stefano’s “Queen of the Night.” She saw a note from Belle saying Brady took Rachel so she could rest. Ignoring Kayla’s concern after her collapse, Marlena went to work.Kayla urged her to take it easy, but Marlena said she was there as a patient. She believed something was wrong with her soul, not her body. She shared her dream and past with Stefano, worrying Kayla. Marlena said it wasn’t possession again, but old memories were clearly affecting her.Tony and Gabi conspire to weaken the KiriakisesAt the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Gabi met with Tony, who had a plan to stir trouble in the Kiriakis family, using the tension between Philip and Xander. Gabi was unsure at first, not wanting to betray Xander, but agreed in the end, saying it was just business. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe then went to Black Patch to hire Steve. He first said no because of family ties, but Gabi warned him about the danger of Titan and DiMera teaming up, following which he finally agreed to help.Julie finds closure and a bittersweet goodbyeJulie was happy to have her necklace back when she ran into Gwen in the town square. Gwen accused her of stealing it, but Julie stood her ground. As they argued, bookstore owner Foster stepped in, supported Julie, and sent Gwen away. He then invited Julie into his shop.They talked and caught up. Julie was sad to learn Foster was selling the store to move closer to family in California. She promised to help him find someone who would keep it open. Before leaving, she picked out a couple of books on grief to give Marlena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGwen settles in as Tony starts asking questionsGwen arrived at the DiMera mansion with her bags, and Tony welcomed her kindly. She was surprised but soon realized he had a reason. He asked questions about her time in Alamainia, especially about Stefan and Dimitri’s divorce.Gwen didn’t give him much, but Tony clearly grew more suspicious. When she asked why he cared, he just smiled and didn’t answer.A circle of care and subtle new beginningsAt the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Marlena told Kayla her session brought more confusion. Later, Julie visited with books and comfort, and Marlena was moved by her kindness. Steve gave Gabi a contract, officially taking the case. Kayla called to say she was taking the day off.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock