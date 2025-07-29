  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives recap (July 28, 2025): Marlena confronts her dark past, Gabi hires Steve to investigate Titan, and Julie bids farewell to Foster

Days of Our Lives recap (July 28, 2025): Marlena confronts her dark past, Gabi hires Steve to investigate Titan, and Julie bids farewell to Foster

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Jul 29, 2025 05:37 GMT
Gabi and Marlena (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Gabi and Marlena (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 28, 2025, Marlena was troubled by strange dreams about her past as the “Queen of the Night” and began to worry about her soul. Wanting answers, she saw a specialist, despite Kayla’s concerns. Meanwhile, Julie, happy to have her necklace back, visited an old friend at a bookstore.

Ad

At the DiMera mansion, Tony encouraged Gabi to create problems within the Kiriakis family to win back control of the company. Though unsure at first, Gabi agreed and asked Steve to investigate Philip and Xander. He refused at first but later agreed.

Gwen finished moving into the mansion and argued with Julie about the necklace. A man named Foster helped Julie and later shared he was selling his bookstore. Tony asked Gwen questions about her time away, trying to learn more about Stefan. The episode ended with Marlena opening up to Julie, and Steve agreeing to take Gabi’s case.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 28, 2025

Marlena wrestles with her haunting dreams

The episode of Days of Our Lives began with Marlena waking from another strange dream where she was Stefano’s “Queen of the Night.” She saw a note from Belle saying Brady took Rachel so she could rest. Ignoring Kayla’s concern after her collapse, Marlena went to work.

Ad

Kayla urged her to take it easy, but Marlena said she was there as a patient. She believed something was wrong with her soul, not her body. She shared her dream and past with Stefano, worrying Kayla. Marlena said it wasn’t possession again, but old memories were clearly affecting her.

Tony and Gabi conspire to weaken the Kiriakises

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Gabi met with Tony, who had a plan to stir trouble in the Kiriakis family, using the tension between Philip and Xander. Gabi was unsure at first, not wanting to betray Xander, but agreed in the end, saying it was just business.

Ad
Ad

She then went to Black Patch to hire Steve. He first said no because of family ties, but Gabi warned him about the danger of Titan and DiMera teaming up, following which he finally agreed to help.

Julie finds closure and a bittersweet goodbye

Julie was happy to have her necklace back when she ran into Gwen in the town square. Gwen accused her of stealing it, but Julie stood her ground. As they argued, bookstore owner Foster stepped in, supported Julie, and sent Gwen away. He then invited Julie into his shop.

Ad

They talked and caught up. Julie was sad to learn Foster was selling the store to move closer to family in California. She promised to help him find someone who would keep it open. Before leaving, she picked out a couple of books on grief to give Marlena.

Ad

Gwen settles in as Tony starts asking questions

Gwen arrived at the DiMera mansion with her bags, and Tony welcomed her kindly. She was surprised but soon realized he had a reason. He asked questions about her time in Alamainia, especially about Stefan and Dimitri’s divorce.

Gwen didn’t give him much, but Tony clearly grew more suspicious. When she asked why he cared, he just smiled and didn’t answer.

Ad

A circle of care and subtle new beginnings

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Marlena told Kayla her session brought more confusion. Later, Julie visited with books and comfort, and Marlena was moved by her kindness. Steve gave Gabi a contract, officially taking the case. Kayla called to say she was taking the day off.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications