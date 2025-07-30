  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Jul 30, 2025 16:27 GMT
Gwen returned and Doug left on Days of Our Lives (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via Peacock/@Days of Our Lives)
Gwen returned and Doug left on Days of Our Lives (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via Peacock/@Days of Our Lives)

Legal and relationship complications ruled the Days of Our Lives' plot for the month of July 2025. Since Johnny DiMera's court hearing took priority in the current storyline, many characters were involved in this arc. Meanwhile, in the wake of Holly and Arianna's abduction and rescue, some characters worked towards helping the hostages.

Ad

At the same time, Sophia's baby birth arc played out, pulling some townspeople into the plot. Tate Black had double duty on the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives. On one hand, he helped save Holly from the kidnapper, while on the other, he tried to keep track of Sophia's condition. However, he could not catch her lies. Melinda Trask helped Sophia plan her fake narrative.

Meanwhile, EJ pulled out all stops to help Johnny's case. While he went under hypnosis in Marlena's guidance, the latter's health issues escalated during the court hearings. Elsewhere, Xander's overtures in his upcoming custody battle with Sarah continued to pull the couple further apart on the long-running Peacock daily soap.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Days of Our Lives: All arrivals and exits for the month of July 2025

Returns and new arrivals on the soap

Ad

1) Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech

Emily's Gwen has been part of the Days of Our Lives storyline for more than five years. However, the fiery daughter of Jack Deveraux left the town after her marriage to Dimitri von Leuschner. While her romance with Xander failed due to the latter's interest in Sarah, her friendship with Leo broke off after he seduced Dimitri.

Gwen returned to Salem a rich woman. She decided to torment Julie for the hatred she holds towards the Hortons. As such, she wore the family's heirloom necklace but refused to give it back to Julie. She also tried to seduce Xander, move into the DiMera mansion, and fight with Gabi.

Ad

2) Michael Masini as a moneylender thug

While briefly seen on the soap in June 2025 as he stalked Arianna, Masini had a more prominent onscreen presence in mid-July. After he kidnapped Holly and Arianna, he was seen interacting with his hostages.

He was also seen approaching Doug III to take the money the latter owed. He was caught by Rafe and interrogated by Shawn.

Also Read: Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)

Ad

3) Karole Foreman as Judge Dabney

Karole has been cast as the Judge overseeing Johnny's court hearings. While July 2025 gave her a few frames, she will likely have more appearances as the court case arc moves ahead.

4) Christopher Cary as Thomas DiMera

Ad

Chad's son, Thomas, was seen in a few scenes on the soap, many of them connected to Kennedy Garcia's Felicity, such as going to classes. However, in one of the scenes, Thomas asked Cat to join them as he and his father were playing.

5) Miles Anderson as Foster

Anderson's Foster owns a local bookshop on the square. As presented by the storyline, Foster shared with Julie that he wants to sell his business. While the two chatted up, whether Foster will continue on the soap as Julie's new friend remains to be seen.

Ad

6) Judi Evans as Bonnie Kiriakis

After a long gap, Bonnie made an appearance on Days of Our Lives as she reconnected with Sarah. While her onscreen time was limited, it was refreshing to find the fan-favorite character return after her survival from the perilous lift accident.

7) Stacy Haiduk as Susan Banks

While Haiduk's Kristen DiMera continued to be part of the plot, she was seen in her other character as EJ's mother, Susan. Susan has returned to Salem to attend her grandson's court hearings and provide him with emotional support. Susan may stay back in town, pushing Haiduk to play both the characters simultaneously.

Ad
Ad

8) Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera

While Thaao Penghlis returned to town on June 23, 2025, he was missing from the screen for almost three weeks. On July 10, 2025, he was seen reconnecting with EJ, intent on taking their family company back from Titan.

Later, he reached out to Gabi and tasked her with seducing the two Kiriakis CEOs. He will continue on the Days of Our Lives plot as the DiMera versus Kiriakis feud plays out in the upcoming weeks.

Ad

An unexpected exit from the soap

1) Peyton Meyer as Doug Williams III

Peyton joined the Days of Our Lives cast in November 2024. His character, Doug III, shares the name with his grandfather, Doug Williams, leaving Julie inexplicably fond of him. However, his theft caused a fallout between them, and he moved out.

His affair with Arianna, his friendship with Holly, and his association with the moneylenders landed everyone in trouble. The moneylenders kidnapped the two girls in his life to extort him. Tate offered the money in exchange for his departure after the girls were rescued. As such, he kept his word, bid farewell to Julie, and left Salem.

Ad

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to watch the upcoming drama as a court case plays out while lies and frictions create chaos in town.

About the author
Poushali Guharauth

Poushali Guharauth

Twitter icon

Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.

Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.

Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.

When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Poushali Guharauth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications