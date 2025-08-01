Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025

In the upcoming episodes on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from August 4 to 8, 2025, Sami comes back to Salem and finally sees Marlena, opening up about the sad reason she missed John’s funeral. At the same time, Chad and Cat spend more time together, and their growing closeness makes others wonder what might happen between them.In other parts of Salem, Belle gets angry and yells at EJ, Gabi starts to trust Xander more, and Susan stirs up trouble for Johnny. Marlena hears some troubling news from Sarah, and Tony and Anna have a deep talk about Stefano’s past. As more secrets come out and new plans begin, the week builds up to a dramatic Friday ending. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 1 to 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 4 to 8, 2025Monday, August 4: Emotional homecomingsAt the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sami is back in Salem after missing John’s funeral, and her reunion with Marlena is filled with tears, regrets, and truths she’s been holding back. JJ starts to worry about Julie, thinking something isn’t quite right with her. Felicity gets help from Chanel when she needs it most, and Chad and Cat grow even closer, making people wonder if it’s becoming more than friendship.Tuesday, August 5: Unlikely developmentsJulie is shocked by something kind Chad does for her. Marlena gets some troubling news from Sarah, which might mean more problems ahead. Rafe starts training Cat, but it’s clear it won’t be easy. Gabi and Xander get closer, while Susan annoys Johnny and makes him feel uneasy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWednesday, August 6: Talks and tensionsIn the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Paulina feels better after Abe gives her some comforting words. Gabi lets out her anger and frustration to both Rafe and Leo, showing she’s dealing with a lot. EJ and Johnny have a serious talk about strategy, which could affect Johnny’s future. Sophia feels stuck when Tate starts asking her tough questions.Thursday, August 7: Secrets and confessionsViewers can get ready for a heated argument as Steve and Alex go head-to-head. Gabi continues to share more of herself with Xander, and their bond grows stronger. Tony and Anna talk about Stefano and what his past means for their lives now. Johnny opens up to Chanel about the fears he’s been hiding. Later, Belle and EJ have a secret meeting that might change everything. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday, August 8: Clashes and confidencesBy the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Belle loses her temper and yells at EJ in a fight that shakes them both. Marlena comforts Johnny, who’s still upset about recent events. Gabi tries to get some secrets out of Xander by being sweet but clever. Meanwhile, Sarah tells Brady something shocking that could change his life. Chad also steps in to take care of Cat, showing how much he truly cares for her.With important returns, surprising truths, and new romances, this week on DOOL has all the drama and emotion viewers enjoy.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock