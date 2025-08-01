  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 01, 2025 20:20 GMT
Steve and Kayla (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Steve and Kayla (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from August 4 to 8, 2025, Sami comes back to Salem and finally sees Marlena, opening up about the sad reason she missed John’s funeral. At the same time, Chad and Cat spend more time together, and their growing closeness makes others wonder what might happen between them.

Ad

In other parts of Salem, Belle gets angry and yells at EJ, Gabi starts to trust Xander more, and Susan stirs up trouble for Johnny. Marlena hears some troubling news from Sarah, and Tony and Anna have a deep talk about Stefano’s past. As more secrets come out and new plans begin, the week builds up to a dramatic Friday ending.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 1 to 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 4 to 8, 2025

Monday, August 4: Emotional homecomings

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sami is back in Salem after missing John’s funeral, and her reunion with Marlena is filled with tears, regrets, and truths she’s been holding back. JJ starts to worry about Julie, thinking something isn’t quite right with her.

Ad

Felicity gets help from Chanel when she needs it most, and Chad and Cat grow even closer, making people wonder if it’s becoming more than friendship.

Tuesday, August 5: Unlikely developments

Julie is shocked by something kind Chad does for her. Marlena gets some troubling news from Sarah, which might mean more problems ahead. Rafe starts training Cat, but it’s clear it won’t be easy. Gabi and Xander get closer, while Susan annoys Johnny and makes him feel uneasy.

Ad
Ad

Wednesday, August 6: Talks and tensions

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Paulina feels better after Abe gives her some comforting words. Gabi lets out her anger and frustration to both Rafe and Leo, showing she’s dealing with a lot. EJ and Johnny have a serious talk about strategy, which could affect Johnny’s future. Sophia feels stuck when Tate starts asking her tough questions.

Thursday, August 7: Secrets and confessions

Ad

Viewers can get ready for a heated argument as Steve and Alex go head-to-head. Gabi continues to share more of herself with Xander, and their bond grows stronger. Tony and Anna talk about Stefano and what his past means for their lives now. Johnny opens up to Chanel about the fears he’s been hiding. Later, Belle and EJ have a secret meeting that might change everything.

Ad

Friday, August 8: Clashes and confidences

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Belle loses her temper and yells at EJ in a fight that shakes them both. Marlena comforts Johnny, who’s still upset about recent events.

Gabi tries to get some secrets out of Xander by being sweet but clever. Meanwhile, Sarah tells Brady something shocking that could change his life. Chad also steps in to take care of Cat, showing how much he truly cares for her.

Ad

With important returns, surprising truths, and new romances, this week on DOOL has all the drama and emotion viewers enjoy.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications