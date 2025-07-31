Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 1 to 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Lies, misgivings, and misunderstandings will dominate the upcoming weeks on Days of Our Lives. On one hand, Sophia's secret faces the threat of exposure, while on the other, Johnny's defense witnesses more drama. Meanwhile, Susan attempts to help with the ongoing case, as Marlena struggles to come to terms with her memories.The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives showed Tate reconnecting with Holly as Sophia schemed a baby birth story with Melinda. However, after Holly's abduction and rescue, Tate lost track of his baby. In the meantime, Sophia had Melinda arrange fake adoption papers to run the false story of a Chicago adoption for her baby girl.Elsewhere, Johnny's trial involved intense moments inside the courtroom as both EJ and Belle tore into their roles of defendant and prosecutor. Belle chose to keep her distance from EJ outside court after Paulina refused to accept her resignation. Meanwhile, Susan returned to Salem to help with her grandson's trial. Additionally, Tony enlisted Gabi to seduce Xander and Philip to derail Titan management.The long-running Peacock soap also featured Doug stealing the Horton heirloom necklace before leaving town.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.Days of Our Lives: Marlena's arc consists of Rachel and some supernatural connectionsAfter her recent fainting spell inside the courtroom, Marlena dreamt of being Stefano's &quot;Queen of the Night.&quot; Since such dreams in the past have made her vulnerable to evil attacks, she is worried that her soul is becoming susceptible to evil again. She will be even more concerned after Susan's psychic premonitions. Whether Marlena and Susan believe Stefano is still alive remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Marlena may suspect that Rachel pulled the trigger on EJ. However, since the young girl does not remember doing such a thing, Marlena might believe she suppressed the traumatic memory. As a result, the psychologist will probably consider talking to Rachel to learn more about her inner memories.Also Read: Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)Days of Our Lives: Sarah digs out Sophia's secretSarah realized that Sophia's labor was unusual because she went to Chicago, and her uterus contracted more than expected. However, the real twist came when Rachel revealed the baby was a girl, while Sophia's charts indicated it was a boy.The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will see Sarah confront this discrepancy directly. The doctor might corner the new mother and ask about the changed gender of the baby. While Sophia may insist that it was a girl and that the hospital made a mistake, she will be nervous about the secret being exposed. Whether Sarah shares her information with someone like Brady remains to be seen.Days of Our Lives: Xander and Brady face-offWith Gwen Rizczech trying to pull Xander into a romantic relationship, he might start spending more time with his former lover. On the other hand, the DOOL spoilers suggest that Gabi will soon begin her mission to cause trouble within Titan. Her first step will be to get close to Xander and seduce him. She may manipulate Xander into kissing her. However, Sarah might witness this move and feel betrayed. In retaliation, she might plant a kiss on Brady for her husband to see. This will likely provoke the latter to pick a fight with Brady. Although Brady may not anticipate either of these actions, he will fight back against Xander. This violence will lead Sarah to reiterate that Xander needs anger management.Also Read: Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Brady comfort Sarah, Susan sense Stefano’s presence, and Xander’s jealousy ignites troubleDays of Our Lives: Sami returns home View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSami Brady is expected to come home by August 5, 2025. Since she couldn't attend John's funeral, she plans to reconnect with Marlena regarding the recent tragedy in the family. Marlena will be glad to have her back and might seek support for her deeper struggles.Meanwhile, Cat recently recognized Sami's photograph. With Sami back in town, the two may eventually meet. DOOL viewers will soon learn how Cat knows Sami and the story behind it.Also Read: Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to watch the unfolding drama around Marlena's predictions and Xander's encounters.