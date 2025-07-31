Days of Our Lives recap (July 31, 2025): Stefano’s spirit resurfaces, Alex’s past is revealed, and Sarah ends her marriage

In the recent Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives episode aired on July 31, 2025, Susan told EJ she felt Stefano’s spirit, leaving him shaken. Rafe and Cat questioned what EJ might be hiding, raising old doubts.Steve told Kayla something troubling about Alex’s past, while Stephanie and Alex hit a rough patch over her book. Cat and Chad got stuck in an elevator, deepening their connection. At the hospital, Xander surprised Sarah with a kind gesture, leading to a talk about love and their future. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, July 31, 2025Susan stuns EJ with a ghostly warningEJ on Days of Our Lives was shocked when Susan, now calling herself a medium, said she could feel Stefano DiMera’s spirit. She looked at his portrait and insisted, “Stefano is alive, &quot; not in body but spirit. Her talk about training at a fake “Medium Institute” left EJ uneasy.When Chad arrived, Susan repeated her claim to him. EJ and Chad exchanged worried looks, unsure if Susan was just being herself or onto something. Later, she got spooked while searching the mansion for Stefano’s ghost.Rafe and Cat discuss dangerous DiMera secretsEarlier, Rafe bumped into Cat while taking Tesoro for a walk in the town square. Chad showed up and was surprised they knew each other, but Cat played it off as a few past meetings. Once Chad walked away, Cat remarked that it was a narrow escape and asked Rafe to speak in private.They discussed Tesoro’s foster care and Leo’s progress at the office. Talk turned to EJ and the DiMeras. Cat worried about Chad finding out she was an ISA agent investigating EJ. She even questioned if Stefano might still be alive. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrapped in close quartersLater, Cat and Chad got stuck in a hospital elevator. While they waited, their talk grew more personal. There was clear tension between them, both emotional and professional. Cat kept her ISA secret, while Chad remained friendly but unaware. Being trapped together reflected how much Cat hid and how close Chad was to the truth.Steve reveals Alex’s troubled past to KaylaWhile making pizza dough, Steve brought up something bothering him. While working on a Kiriakis case, he found old police records showing Alex had been arrested years ago.Kayla was concerned, knowing Stephanie’s past with bad boys like Jeremy Horton. But she told Steve to trust Stephanie’s choices and reminded him she once loved a rebel, too. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex and Stephanie navigate bumps in their budding romanceStephanie on Days of Our Lives came home to find Alex cooking in just an apron and boxers. Things turned tense when he showed her a draft of her book that still had a passage she wanted removed.Alex apologized and offered to fix it, but Stephanie said it was too late and costly. She admitted it was based on a past relationship. They later shared dinner, and Stephanie told him she was working on a murder mystery.Sarah and Xander’s emotional paperwork momentAt the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Sarah ran into Xander and Victoria. He offered to let her take their daughter home, which made her suspicious. Xander was hurt, but Sarah apologized, saying she was stressed after a tough day. Xander confessed he still loved her, and Sarah quietly admitted she did too. Then he gave her their separation papers, and after a pause, she signed them.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.